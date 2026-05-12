Parloa solidifies partnership with SAP to revolutionize customer interactions with agentic AI

Partnership flanks SAP's recent strategic investment in Parloa and integrates its AI agents into SAP Service Cloud, with plans for deeper product collaboration ahead.

NEW YORK and BERLIN, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentic CX pioneer Parloa today announced a new chapter in its multifaceted relationship with SAP, a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, focused on revolutionizing the customer experience in the AI era.

At a time when companies are under pressure to deliver faster, more consistent service, many still struggle with disconnected systems and fragmented customer journeys. The result is familiar: long resolution times, repeated information, and limited room for personalization.

Parloa + SAP

Parloa and SAP are working together to change that.

The partnership brings Parloa's AI agents and SAP Service Cloud AI agents together, allowing businesses to handle customer interactions with more context and continuity. Instead of treating each interaction as a standalone event, companies can connect conversations to real business data and service processes in SAP and carry them through to resolution.

This is the first step in a broader collaboration. Alongside SAP's strategic investment in Parloa, which comes off a successful Series D raise, the companies are working to deliver deeper product integrations and go-to-market initiatives.

"Enterprises need AI that works in real customer conversations, not extended pilots," said Malte Kosub, CEO and co-founder of Parloa. "SAP solutions are embedded globally, and SAP Service Cloud is where many companies already manage customer experience. By bringing Parloa into that environment, we're making it easier to apply what's possible with effective AI where it actually matters."

Under the partnership, companies can deploy AI agents to handle high-volume interactions across voice and digital channels. Parloa is poised to handle front-end, customer-facing conversations with remarkably human, on-brand agents, while SAP provides the deep process and industry knowledge, semantically rich business data, and governance that drive resolution.

Beyond the platform synergy and capital backing, SAP is also an enterprise customer of Parloa, having selected the platform to deliver concierge IT support, providing their own workforce with consistent, scalable support experiences through agentic AI.

"As customers' expectations rapidly grow and change, delivering a faster and more personalized customer experience at scale and securely requires AI that is grounded in business processes, data, and governance," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "Together with Parloa, we are using AI to connect customer service interactions into the broader customer journey to drive loyalty, trust, and long-term growth."

Parloa supports the full lifecycle of AI agents, from design and testing to deployment and ongoing optimization. Its Agent Management Platform (AMP) gives companies control over how AI behaves in production, helping ensure consistent performance at scale while deepening customer relationships.

The Parloa solution is planned to be available as an SAP Endorsed App, premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against cloud operations best practices. The solution is now available on the SAP Store.

About Parloa

Parloa empowers global enterprises to build, train and manage agentic AI solutions for premier customer experiences. Founded by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship, a principle that still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa's advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty, and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 430 people across offices in New York, Berlin, London and Munich.

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SOURCE Parloa