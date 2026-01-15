Parloa Valued at $3 Billion with $350M Series D to Lead Agentic AI for Customer Experience

The fast-rising firm has secured more than half a billion dollars since 2022

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parloa , the premier provider of AI agents elevating enterprise customer experience, today announced it has raised $350 million in Series D funding, bringing its valuation to $3 billion. The round was led by General Catalyst, with strong continued support from Parloa's existing investors, including EQT Ventures, Altimeter Capital, Durable Capital Partners, and Mosaic Ventures, underscoring deep conviction in the company's vision, execution, and market leadership.

Closing just seven months after its Series C, this round brings Parloa's total raised capital to more than $560 million in less than four years. The company will use the funds to continue its global expansion focused on the U.S. and Europe, enhance its AI Agent Management Platform (AMP) with further industry-defining functionality, and launch the Parloa Promise , a commitment to preeminent agent reliability, relentless innovation, and human-centric responsible AI.

Ascending the ranks

Trusted by leading Fortune 200 companies and global partners, including Allianz, Booking.com, HealthEquity, SAP, Sedgwick, Swiss Life, and TeamViewer, Parloa's amassed funding situates the company among the most capitalized firms in the customer experience field. Having recently announced multiple financial achievements and product innovations, this round's results crystallize Parloa's position atop a highly competitive enterprise AI sector.

"Parloa is setting the standard for enterprise-grade AI throughout the customer journey," said General Catalyst's CEO Hemant Taneja, who ranks in the top 10 on the prestigious Forbes Midas List . "Their platform combines innovation and scalability, making them a clear leader in this rapidly evolving space. We truly believe Parloa's approach to agentic AI will transform how global enterprises engage with customers, and we're excited to support their vision and continued growth." Taneja, along with General Catalyst's President and Managing Director Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, will be added to the Supervisory Board for Parloa.

For co-founder and CEO Malte Kosub, the Series D is proof positive Parloa's mission is exacting needed change, for enterprise teams as well as consumers: "This funding marks a pivotal moment for Parloa as we expand globally, advance our approach to reimagine customer experience, and help enterprises to build meaningful relationships with their customers." said Kosub. "Our commitment to these organizations is clear: to enable exceptional, hyper-personalized customer journeys through agentic AI that deepen loyalty, responsibly and at scale."

What Parloa provides

The preferred platform among native agentic AI solutions, AMP gives enterprise CX teams a clear, intuitive way to design, manage, and evolve AI agents that transform every customer interaction into a meaningful relationship. No heavy coding necessary; just powerful, natural language used to build bespoke agents that adapt fluidly across dialects, contexts, and changing customer needs.

With AMP, experience teams can simulate agents at scale while evaluating conversation performance, gaining actionable insight into behavior and ensuring every customer interaction meets rising expectations. Real-time dashboards provide transparency into what agents are doing and why, offering clear visibility into system behavior while meeting the world's most rigorous standards for built-in compliance, safety, and enterprise-grade data security.

What's next for Parloa

Parloa's plan for geographic expansion is focused on key markets in North America and greater Europe, with offices scouted in metros like San Francisco and Madrid, a localized team in London, and a recently established U.S. HQ in midtown Manhattan.

Investors on why Parloa

Carolina Brochado, Head of EQT Growth US and Head of EQT Ventures: "Parloa is contributing to redefine what customer relationships look like at scale. Their ability to combine enterprise-grade AI with real-world intelligence, built on a strong foundation of safety and reliability, helps to set them apart in a crowded market."

Apoorv Agrawal, Partner at Altimeter Capital: "Parloa combines a leading agentic AI platform with the enterprise DNA to deploy it at scale - forward-deployed engineers on the ground, Fortune 500 customers in production, and a world-class go-to-market team armed with fresh capital to capture the global CX market."

Henry Ellenbogen, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Durable Capital Partners: "We believe the next generation of category-defining companies will be built on relationships, not transactions. Parloa is leading that shift by making AI personal, contextual, and enduring."

Mona Gindler, Partner at Senovo: "The CX market is crowded with automation tools, but very few players are pushing the frontier of truly agentic AI. Parloa stands out by moving the industry from scripted workflows to adaptive, relationship-driven agents that learn and improve over time. That's what category leadership looks like at this stage of the market."

Jens Rassloff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Parloa: "This investment marks a defining moment for Parloa. The scale of commitment and trust from our investors reflects not only the strength of our technology and execution, but also our conviction that agentic AI in customer relationships is entering a decisive phase. With this capital, Parloa is uniquely positioned to be a global category leader."

About Parloa

Parloa empowers global enterprises to build, train, and manage AI agents for premier customer experience. Founded by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship, a principle that still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa's advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty, and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 380 people across offices in New York, Berlin, and Munich.

