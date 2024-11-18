PARLUX AND DANIELLE BERNSTEIN EXPAND WEWOREWHAT BRAND WITH DEBUT FRAGRANCE, WEWOREWHAT 001

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Bernstein, founder of the influential fashion blog and brand WeWoreWhat, widely recognized for its trend-driven collections across swimwear, activewear, and ready-to-wear, is expanding her portfolio to include fragrance with the launch of WeWoreWhat 001 in partnership with leading global beauty company, Parlux.

The introduction of fragrance is a natural next step as Bernstein grows WeWoreWhat into a full head-to-toe lifestyle brand. WeWoreWhat 001, a woody gourmand, is inspired by the luxuries of New York City and captures the essence of modern elegance and style. Developed by Robertet Senior Perfumer Jerome Epinette, the fragrance personifies the essence of the effortless trendsetter with creamy fig and cardamom, blended with earthy patchouli and coconut water, and made addictive with notes of amber and cedarwood.

"Creating this fragrance has been a passion project for me," states Bernstein. "I've been obsessed with scent for as long as I can remember, always mixing different fragrances to find my perfect blend. With WeWoreWhat 001, I wanted something familiar yet exciting—balancing warmth with soft, seductive notes for a timeless and elegant feel. In collaborating with perfumer Jérôme Epinette, we crafted a scent that feels completely addictive and embodies everything I love."

"This collaboration was about capturing the perfect duality – a pairing of exquisite warm woods with more pronounced creamy notes and subtle gourmand inflections," says Jérôme Epinette, "This envelops the wearer and brings something all-together comforting, indulgent, and entirely addicting."

The bottle design and packaging are a true reflection of Danielle's impeccable taste– the unique bottle draws inspiration from the chic and luxurious interiors of her New York City loft. Crafted with a travertine-inspired finish and adorned with an antique brass plaque, the uniquely shaped cap mimics the modern, high-end concrete elements that fill her space, transforming the bottle into a statement piece that enhances any dresser or vanity. The packaging mirrors the bottles tasteful design features, delivering an exceptional display that showcases Danielle's vision.

"Partnering with Danielle Bernstein was a natural choice as Parlux continues to expand its diverse brand portfolio," says Lori Singer, President of Parlux Ltd. "Danielle has proven she is at the top of her game in the fashion space; she has her finger on the pulse, and her customers and fans respond and take action, as seen with the success of her direct-to-consumer business. This aligns with our strategic vision of collaborating with founders and brands to bring exciting and unique offerings to the market that fuel customer demand."

WeWoreWhat 001 debuts exclusively on WeWoreWhat.com before launching with Ulta Beauty in Spring 2025.

The fragrance is available in both a 3.4 FL. OZ./100 mL Eau de Parfum Spray, which retails for $79, and a 0.34 FL. OZ./10 mL Eau de Parfum Spray, which retails for $28.

Fragrance Notes:

TOP: creamy fig, amber

MIDDLE: patchouli, black tea, cardamom

BASE: sandalwood, cedarwood, musk

ABOUT PARLUX LTD.

Parlux Ltd. is an award-winning Top 100 Beauty Company and home to pop-culture icons, fashion houses, and lifestyle brands, including Billie Eilish Fragrances, Paris Hilton Fragrances, The Shop Men's Grooming Line, Better World Fragrance House, Kenneth Cole, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, and more. As a 360-degree leading global beauty company, we specialize in brand marketing, consumer engagement, and manufacturing, with distribution in over 80 countries and territories. Visit www.parlux.com for more information.

