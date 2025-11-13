PARRIS Law Firm Secures $1.7 Million Verdict in Bakersfield for Young Woman Injured in DUI Crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm obtained a $1.7 million verdict in Bakersfield for our client, who endured severe, life-changing injuries after being involved in a single vehicle rollover crash, in a car driven by an intoxicated driver. The Kern County Superior Court ruled in favor of Ms. Cortez, holding Defendants accountable for his reckless conduct.

On May 23, 2022, Ms. Cortez was a passenger in a 2010 Toyota Corolla operated by Defendant Darious Lee Stokes. After a night of heavy drinking at a local bar, Stokes drove at excessive speeds while severely intoxicated, ultimately losing control of the vehicle and causing it to overturn. Ms. Cortez sustained catastrophic injuries, including a cervical spine fracture, extensive abrasions to her arms and buttocks, and long-term physical and emotional trauma.

During trial, PARRIS Law Firm partner Alexander R. Wheeler cross-examined four defense experts and the Defendant over three days, as well as several others. Mr. Wheeler was even able to impeach the defendant with police body cam footage, catching him in a lie. PARRIS attorney Misak Chanchikyan also provided an excellent cross of a defense expert and the direct of multiple witnesses.

"This verdict brings justice to Ms. Cortez, whose life was forever altered by someone else's reckless choice," said Partner Alexander R. Wheeler of PARRIS Law Firm. "Our client demonstrated remarkable strength throughout this process, and we're proud to have been by her side to ensure accountability was served."

"The jury's decision emphasizes the need to hold intoxicated drivers and their enablers accountable for the devastating effects of their actions," added attorney Misak Chanchikyan.

Ms. Cortez's recovery process continues, and the ruling offers vital support for her ongoing medical treatment and rehabilitation. She suffered severe neck and hip injuries in the car crash, and will need ongoing medical attention for years.

This case is Cortez v. Stokes, Kern County Superior Court, Case No. BCV-23-100338.

About PARRIS Law Firm

Founded in 1985, PARRIS Law Firm is one of California's most respected personal injury and employment law firms. With a reputation for groundbreaking verdicts and fierce client advocacy, PARRIS has recovered over $4.1 billion for its clients. For more info visit https://parris.com.

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm