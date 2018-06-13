PARRIS Law Firm Attorney Comments on Ninth Circuit Decision Which Grants Americans with Disabilities Act Protections in Police Shooting Cases

According to the appellate panel's opinion on May 29, 2014, Newport Beach police officers responded to a call about a man behaving erratically and brandishing a pair of scissors at a 7-Eleven. At the time, Gerrit Vos was mentally unstable and suffering from a severe psychotic break. "The officers acknowledged they knew he was mentally ill, they clearly knew he was suicidal, and yet officers made no attempt to contact Gerrit or talk him down," said Parris.

According to the complaint, Vos suffered from multiple mental disabilities including depression, schizophrenia, psychosis, and paranoid delusions. The complaint alleges officers had plenty of time to prepare for Vos' exit from the store and to use non-lethal force to subdue him. "From the moment officers knew they were dealing with a person suffering from a psychotic break, they knew they had the resources immediately available to use non-lethal force," said Parris.

According to the appellate panel's opinion, the officer ordered his officers to shoot Vos. He testified that his command was intended for the officer who was aiming the less than lethal weapon at Voss as he exited the store. "Two out of eight officers were armed with AR-15 rifles. These officers obeyed the command to shoot Gerrit. Our police do not shoot people on command in America," Parris added. "The appellate panel's opinion addresses the need for police officers to recognize when people are mentally ill, and for them to make reasonable accommodations to avoid killing them when possible," Parris concluded.

