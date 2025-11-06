PARRIS Law Firm Earns Tier 1 Ranking in 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms

LANCASTER, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm is proud to announce it has been named to the 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms in the United States, achieving Regional Tier 1 status for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. This recognition places PARRIS among the most highly respected and accomplished firms in the nation.

Now in its 16th edition, Best Law Firms continues to serve as one of the most trusted measures of excellence in the legal industry. The rankings highlight firms that demonstrate exceptional skill, integrity, and success across 127 practice areas and 188 local jurisdictions. Each year's results are determined through a rigorous evaluation process combining lawyer feedback, peer reviews, interviews with industry leaders, and in-depth analysis of firm data.

"This recognition is truly an honor and a reflection of Parris' dedication to our clients," said R. Rex Parris, founding attorney of PARRIS Law Firm. "Our attorneys work hard on every case, and I'm glad they are being recognized."

This year's Best Law Firms rankings drew insights from over 110,000 client references and 200,000 evaluations, representing one of the most comprehensive peer-review surveys in the legal profession.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as a Tier 1 firm," said Khail Parris, partner at PARRIS Law Firm. "Every case we take on is deeply personal; we stand by our clients from day one and fight relentlessly for the justice they deserve."

More than a ranking, Best Law Firms empowers clients to make informed decisions about their legal representation and celebrates firms that consistently deliver exceptional results. Earning a Tier 1 distinction reflects not only professional achievement but also the trust and respect PARRIS has built among clients, colleagues and the broader legal community.

About PARRIS Law Firm

Founded in 1985, PARRIS Law Firm is one of California's most respected personal injury and employment law firms. With a reputation for groundbreaking verdicts and fierce client advocacy, PARRIS has recovered over $4.1 billion for its clients. To learn more, go to https://parris.com/.

