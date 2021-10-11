PARRIS Law Firm Obtains $10.6 Million Verdict in Wrongful Death Trial

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Los Angeles jury in Van Nuys handed down a $10.6 million verdict to the parents of two brothers who were killed by a wrong-way driver.

In the early morning hours of January 21, 2017, Rodney Deshone Wright drove his Ford F-150 the wrong way on the 405 North and collided head-on with Aidan and Ainsley Hubbard in their Dodge Caravan, fatally injuring Aidan and Ainsley.

Aidan, 31, and Ainsley, 27, were Palmdale natives beloved by many for their warm hearts and excellent senses of humor. Both musicians and bandmates, the brothers were on their way home from a gig in Los Angeles when the crash occurred.

"This preventable crash took the lives of two amazing young men," said attorney Jason P. Fowler. "Our world will forever miss their presence," Fowler added.

"Nothing can bring back these two young men who were best friends and bright lights in their family," said attorney Alexander R. Wheeler. "They will forever be remembered for their jovial spirits, love of music, and warm attitudes," Wheeler added.

The case is Kent and Sherrill Hubbard v. Rodney Deshone Wright, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. BC703219.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

