PARRIS Law Firm Obtains $120 Million Verdict in Lancaster Court

LANCASTER, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from The PARRIS Law Firm obtained a $120 million jury verdict in Lancaster court today in a trial involving a distracted driver who caused a "T-Bone" style accident.

According to the complaint, in February of 2018, the plaintiff was driving his 2015 Dodge Ram in Lancaster, CA when the defendant failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a two-way stop intersection because she was talking on the phone. The impact of the crash was so severe; it caused the plaintiff's truck to rollover multiple times before coming to a stop on its side. "We always hear about the dangers of distracted driving, but it's hard to comprehend until you see the damage that one phone call while driving can cause," said PARRIS Law Firm attorney Khail A. Parris.

Because of the crash, PARRIS Law Firm's clients suffered severe and debilitating injuries that they will have to deal with for the rest of their lives.

The plaintiff sustained several severe injuries including ruptured discs throughout his spine, requiring multiple surgeries, and a significant traumatic brain injury.

This verdict will go a long way in covering the costs of prior and future medical expenses.

Prior to the beginning of trial, defense counsel was found to have withheld evidence relevant to the case. "The Court reprimanded the insurance company lawyers multiple times for obstruction and suppressing key evidence…it's now clear that they intentionally withheld evidence because they were afraid of what would happen if they turned over their client's phone records," said Founding Partner R. Rex Parris. "Given the unethical conduct of their attorneys, this is not only a victory for our clients, but also a victory for the rule of law," Parris added.

"Our client's lives were shattered because the defendant was talking on the phone at the time of the crash," said PARRIS Law Firm attorney Eric N. Wilson. "The fact that they tried to cover it up violates every attorney ethics code in the book," Wilson added.

"It's tragic to think that our clients could have had a very different outcome because the defendant's insurance company went to extreme lengths to hide evidence since they valued profit over people," said Accident Attorneys attorney Brittney M. Baca.

Khail A. Parris, R. Rex Parris, and Eric N. Wilson of The PARRIS Law Firm as well as Brittney M. Baca of Accident Attorneys represented the plaintiffs.

The complaint can be read here. To read the verdict form, click here.

