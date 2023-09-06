PARRIS Law Firm Obtains $6.9 Million Verdict after Allstate Insurance Refuses to Pay $100,000 Policy Limits in Disputed Liability Trial

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After Allstate Insurance refused to settle the case for its $100,000 policy limits, Attorneys from the PARRIS Law Firm obtained a $6.9 million verdict in a Los Angeles Superior Court trial that involved a dispute over which driver crossed into their lane and caused the collision.

The dispute arose from a 2018 traffic collision in Los Angeles, CA. According to the plaintiff, he was driving along a 2 lane road when the defendant veered into oncoming traffic and hit him head-on. As a result, the plaintiff suffered injuries that affected his ability to work and live a normal life. The defendant disputed these claims.

At trial, Allstate's attorney, Jay McClaugherty, denied any responsibility for the crash and instead claimed that it was Plaintiff's fault; that it was Plaintiff who veered into oncoming traffic. Allstate presented two expert witnesses who testified that the plaintiff was at fault for the crash. However, upon cross-examination, PARRIS Law Firm attorneys were able to demonstrate that Allstate's experts were biased and did not apply proper physics in their accident reconstruction analysis.

"It was evident from the beginning that our client was not at fault for the crash," said lead attorney Jason P. Fowler of PARRIS Law Firm. "Despite defense counsel throwing everything at the wall, the jury saw through Allstate's shaky scientific claims and rightly ruled in our client's favor," he added.

Ultimately, the jury decided 12-0 that the defendant was 100% responsible for the crash, disregarding the defendant's argument entirely. The jury awarded the plaintiff more than $6.5 million for his economic and non-economic losses. The jury also awarded his spouse more than $340,000 for the crash's effect on their relationship.

"This was a just result for very deserving clients," said Jason Fowler. "I am glad that the jury ignored Allstate's attempt to minimize the impact the injuries have had on him and his wife."

Jason P. Fowler and Jonathan W. Douglass of PARRIS Law Firm represented the plaintiffs. Jay McClaugherty of McClaugherty & Associates represented the defendant.

The case is Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 19STCV10899.

