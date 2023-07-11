PARRIS Law Firm Obtains $8.9 Million Verdict in Los Angeles Personal Injury Trial

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from the PARRIS Law Firm obtained an $8.9 million verdict in a Los Angeles Superior Court trial that involves a man who was severely injured by a drunk driver and an insurance company who was unwilling to properly settle the case.

On January 13, 2017, a husband and wife were driving home from dinner when an intoxicated Dennis Perez swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into their car. The catastrophic crash left the husband with severe fractures and a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Once police arrived at the scene, they noticed Perez's bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a stench of alcohol. He denied drinking, but when a field sobriety test was administered, he failed with a breathalyzer reading of .101, well above the DUI standard of .08. Perez was arrested for driving under the influence and severely injuring the driver. Dennis Perez went on to plead guilty to his crimes.

"You could take one look at our client and know that he had a long and difficult road to recovery ahead of him," said lead attorney Khail Parris of the PARRIS Law Firm. "But if you asked MetLife, they would say his injuries weren't that bad, and his life could return back to normal," Parris added.

Leading up to trial, MetLife hired more than 17 experts to refute the severity of his injuries. They even claimed that the victim was partially responsible for the crash even though their driver's BAC was well above the legal limit. "The jury understood how ridiculous MetLife's claims were and returned a verdict that ensures our client receives quality treatment for the rest of his life," said Parris.

The case is Case No. MC027758.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

