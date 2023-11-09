PARRIS Law Firm: Riverside Jury Awards $19.5 Million to Man Who Suffered Bicycle Accident Injury

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Riverside Superior Court jury awarded more than $19.5 million to a man who was injured when a Jeep Wrangler struck his bicycle while he was crossing a street.

According to the complaint, in 2019, the plaintiff was riding his bicycle within the crosswalk at an intersection in Cathedral City when he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler. Maria Castro, the driver of the Jeep Wrangler, ran a red light and struck the plaintiff.

In trial and throughout litigation, attorneys for Loya Casualty Insurance Co. argued that the plaintiff's injuries were not serious and that he did not require future care. In an attempt to try and diminish the significance of the injuries suffered, Loya's attorneys argued that the plaintiff had "fully healed" and recuperated "beautifully." Ultimately, jurors sided with attorneys from PARRIS Law Firm, awarding $19,539,918.92 to the plaintiff.

"Although our client had returned to work, the jury understood the significance of the injuries suffered and the very real impact those injuries were going to have on him and his family in the future. Despite a vigorous defense, the jury totally disregarded Loya attorneys' and their hired experts' attempts to paint our client's ongoing pain and problems as not existent," said PARRIS Law Firm partner Jason P. Fowler. "The jury was not fooled. They understood, and they delivered justice to our client who has been waiting for justice for four years," Fowler added. 

"The defendant admitted she was at fault, but Loya's attorneys did everything they could to misrepresent the severity of our client's injuries. Now, we hope this verdict can help him put his life back together and get the help he needs," said PARRIS Law Firm attorney, Jonathan W. Douglass.

Plaintiffs were represented by PARRIS Law Firm partner Jason P. Fowler and attorney Jonathan W. Douglass. Defendants were represented by Robert Gonter, Gina Kandarin-Stein, and Raquel Solis of Gates, Gonter, Guy, Proudfoot & Muench, LLP

The case is Riverside Superior Court, Case No. PSC2004315.

PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment, and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements. To learn more about the firm, please go to: www.parris.com.

