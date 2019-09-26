PARRIS Law Firm: Santa Monica High School Student Suffers Severe Lung Injury in School Pool

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A high school student suffered severe and debilitating lung injuries after swimming in the Santa Monica High School pool according to a government claim filed this month against the City of Santa Monica.

The student is a senior at Santa Monica High School, a member of the water polo team and an exceptionally strong swimmer. During the team's swimming and water polo meet, he suddenly was unable to breathe, and after gasping for air several times, he immediately became ill. He was rushed to the Santa Monica UCLA emergency room by ambulance and continues to suffer from serious lung injuries.

"This student is a strong young man in peak physical form," said attorney Khail A. Parris of The PARRIS Law Firm. "The school's lack of oversight led him and several other members to become seriously ill as a result of the chlorine gas leak," Parris added.

Following the incident, the school initially claimed that the students were exposed to natural gas of the same form as those located near the SoCal Gas Blowout in Porter Ranch, California. However, upon further inspection the school determined that the students were exposed to highly toxic levels of chlorine gas emanating from a degraded pool system. This student is the first of the students to bring a claim against the school.

According to reports, 11 students in total required medical attention for respiratory problems. Following the incident, the School District said it would install new filters to prevent future gas leaks.

To read the government claim form:

https://www.parrislawyers.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/AMND-SMHS-Claim-form-copy_091019.pdf

About The PARRIS Law Firm

PARRIS Law Firm has dedicated the past 34 years to representing families affected by catastrophic injuries as a result of someone else's negligent actions. The experienced team at PARRIS, a Los Angeles County-based business, fight tirelessly against corporate defense attorneys to make sure their clients are fairly compensated for their pain and suffering. PARRIS has secured numerous multi-million dollar victories for their clients, including a historic, record-breaking defamation jury verdict in Los Angeles for $370 million, a $135 million wage-and-hour class action settlement, and a $56 million jury verdict for their client who was catastrophically injured in a big rig accident. Considered one of the top Personal Injury, Employment, and Environmental law firms in the country, the PARRIS Law Firm has the proven skill and track record to help families in need. Recognized by top publications such as U.S. News & World Report's Best Lawyer's ® magazine, Super Lawyers®, and Top Attorney's® in California, the PARRIS Law Firm has what it takes to make sure justice is served. For more information, visit parrislawyers.com.

