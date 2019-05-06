PARRIS Law: Tesla Trial Begins This Week Over Unsafe Working Conditions

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jury selection is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 8 in Alameda Superior Court where Tesla Motors is being sued for creating an unsafe working environment that left a janitor permanently disabled. This is the first personal injury lawsuit to go to trial against Tesla Motors for lax workplace safety standards.

Teodora Tapia was a janitor working at a Tesla Factory Store in Fremont, CA when the defendant, Joseph Aguilar, was ordered by Tesla management to move a European Tesla Model S to a separate location within the warehouse. Aguilar inevitably crashed and pinned Tapia between two bumpers.

"Tesla Motor's own safety standards require that any employee operating a Tesla must first pass a Tesla mandated certification course in order to protect its employees from certain harm," said PARRIS Law Firm attorney, Khail A. Parris. "Aguilar never took the certification course and this policy was not enforced."

Because of the European layout of the Tesla that Aguilar was driving, and the fact that he wasn't certified to operate the vehicle, Aguilar couldn't figure out how to change gears. As a result, he ended up crashing into Teodora twice which caused severe damage to her lower extremities. Teodora is now permanently disabled and is unable to work or provide for her family.

"Tesla is known for its innovative technologies and eccentric founder, but here they've shown a willful disregard for the safety of people working in one of their showcase factory stores," said PARRIS Law Firm founder R. Rex Parris. "Tesla clearly shows more interest in pleasing their investors than they do in making sure the people who work for them are able to walk home at the end of a shift."

The trial takes place in Alameda Superior Court, Courtroom #20. The case is Teodora Tapia v. Tesla Motors, Alameda Superior Court, Case No. HG16825911.

