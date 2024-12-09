Parry Labs and Concurrent Enter Non-Exclusive Partnership to Deliver Modular, SOSA-Aligned Defense Solutions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs, a leader in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and digital system integration, and Concurrent, a designer and manufacturer of leading-edge computer products, systems, and mission-critical solutions, have announced a non-exclusive partnership. This collaboration aims to rapidly deliver scalable, SOSA-aligned technologies that address the evolving demands of the modern battlespace.

The teams from Concurrent and Parry Labs come together to officially sign the agreement.

As military threats grow more dynamic, the ability to quickly integrate and deploy advanced technologies becomes mission-critical. By uniting Parry Labs' expertise in software and VPX technology integration with Concurrent's VPX cards and ruggedized chassis, this partnership enables the rapid fielding of fully integrated, modular systems. These systems are aligned with key standards, including the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) for the Air Force, the C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) for the Army, and the Hardware Open Systems Technologies (HOST) standard for the Navy. This multifaceted compliance ensures interoperability across services while accelerating the deployment of mission-critical capabilities to meet evolving operational demands.

"Our collaboration exemplifies how a Modular Open Systems Approach enables rapid innovation," said John Parkes, CEO of Parry Labs. "By pairing our software and VPX computing technology with Concurrent's VPX board & systems , both compliant with SOSA and CMOSS standards, we are redefining how quickly and efficiently defense systems can be delivered and deployed to meet the unique needs of the Air Force, Navy, and Army."

Parry Labs and Concurrent will provide customers with highly customizable, interoperable systems designed for operational resilience and adaptability. Together, they deliver on the promise of MOSA—deploying new technologies in significantly shorter timeframes, ensuring forces are always equipped to counter evolving challenges.

About Parry Labs, LLC

Parry Labs redefines the edge for the modern battlespace by rapidly delivering digital systems infrastructure to ensure operational superiority. Through seamless integration of open software architecture and cutting-edge hardware, we provide scalable solutions that empower organizations to deploy mission-critical capabilities in real-time. At Parry Labs, we are committed to delivering future-proof, agile technologies that meet the evolving demands of modern operations. For more information, visit Parry Labs and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Concurrent

Concurrent develops and manufactures high-end embedded plug-in cards and systems for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments. The processor products feature Intel® processors, including the latest generation embedded Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® Xeon® and Intel Atom™ processors. The products are designed to be compliant with industry specifications and support many of today's leading embedded operating systems. Their products are sold world-wide.

For more information on Concurrent and their products please visit www.concurrent.tech.

SOURCE Parry Labs LLC