Parry Labs and EpiSci Delivering Autonomy in Partnership Agreement

News provided by

Parry Labs LLC

11 Sep, 2023, 09:47 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs, LLC and EpiSci today announced a formal partnership agreement to deliver trusted, tactical autonomy to the edge. The partnership is positioned to bring critical capability to the Department of Defense (DOD)'s autonomous uncrewed and wingman aircraft programs. 

The Parry Labs open software and hardware computing environment deliver enhanced integration of autonomy and artificial intelligence software into airborne platforms, while EpiSci delivers proven and trusted, tactical autonomy technology to major DoD programs. The teams' combined capability will pair edge cloud computing and autonomy to deliver a significant combat mass for the Air Force.

Parry Labs' edge cloud technology stack provides cutting edge processing and Open Mission System (OMS) cloud infrastructure to significantly enhance and enable customers to scale autonomy software across a diverse set of platforms and missions. In contrast, the current vertically integrated AI and autonomy solutions require significant lead-times and funding for multi-platform and multi-mission collaboration.  

To solidify the agreement, Parry Labs and EpiSci will be demonstrating autonomy capabilities on the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL)'s Vigilant Spirit (a modern Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) operator control interface) on the Parry Labs ground control station at booth 549 at the Air and Space Forces Association (AFA) Air Space Cyber 2023 conference at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

About Parry Labs, LLC

Parry Labs redefines the edge for the modern battlespace with digital systems integration that delivers rapid capability deployment and a decisive combat advantage. The company combines open software architecture and mission-proven hardware to create a common framework that's integrated, agile and designed to deliver the most mission-critical technology at mission relevant speed. For more information visit Parry Labs and follow us on LinkedIn.

About EpiSci

 EpiSci is a cross-disciplinary autonomy software company that develops next generation tactical autonomy solutions for national security problems. Demonstrated in flight on swarms of UAS and live F-16 dogfighting, EpiSci's tactical autonomy software is technology agnostic, operationally informed, and tactically relevant. Additional applications include manned-uncrewed teaming for air dominance, developing advanced wireless tactical communication systems for first responders, and enabling joint all domain command and control (JADC2). Learn more at EpiSci and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Parry Labs LLC

