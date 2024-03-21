Parry Labs Awarded $13M Contract from GA-ASI to Deliver Edge Computing Hardware

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs has been awarded a contract valued up to $13 million as a subcontractor to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to deliver its Edge Compute (EC) Hyper and Edge Compute Autonomy hardware systems as part of the multidomain configuration for the Air Force MQ-9A aircraft. This signifies a significant program milestone to modernize the MQ-9A, a remotely piloted aircraft produced by GA-ASI, and keep pace with future mission needs with enhanced capabilities.

MQ-9A Block 5 that will contain Parry Labs EC Hyper and EC Autonomy. Photo courtesy of GA-ASI.

The EC Hyper is a size, weight and power optimized Intel® server-class hardware solution that provides unparalleled compute power, high-density input/output for application hosting of converged data processing and communications across a wide range of systems. As a centralized communications hub across multi-domain platforms, Hyper provides simultaneous connectivity and management of multiple onboard systems.

EC Hyper pairs with Parry Labs' EC Autonomy module, which provides unprecedented GPU compute power for real-time execution of applications such as autonomy, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and visual based navigation capabilities for legacy and next- generation platforms.

"Parry Labs is excited to deliver cutting-edge open mission system architecture and edge compute capability to meet the warfighters' needs now and in the future," said Parry Labs CEO John Parkes. "This work will enable the Air Force to expand operational reach to new mission sets for the MQ-9A."

This modernization and use of open architecture "future proofs" the platform by enabling rapid new capabilities and applications, allowing the MQ-9A to remain best in class and the Air Force to react and protect at the speed of need.

