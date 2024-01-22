Parry Labs Positions for Growth with Strategic Hires

News provided by

Parry Labs LLC

22 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs, LLC welcomes Matt Sipe as the Vice President, Strategy, Open Systems and Tom von Eschenbach as Vice President, Crewed Aviation Systems, and General Manager of Huntsville, Ala. as part of the company's continual investment in innovative Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), digital engineering, and best-of-breed edge compute that are core to being a Digital System Integrator. Both hires are strategically aligned to help Parry Labs responsibly grow on the path to becoming a Next Generation Mission Systems Integrator with Army Aviation as a core market area, while also pursuing broader and parallel objectives across the Department of Defense and internationally. 

As the former Chief Engineer and lead proponent for MOSA within PEO Aviation for Army Aviation and former senior technical civilian over all of Army Aviation's platform engineering, architecture, and digital engineering efforts, Matt Sipe will be responsible for helping to strategically leverage and expand Parry Labs' capabilities.  With Sipe's experience leading large organization transformation efforts like MOSA across PEO Aviation, he will also help Parry Labs establish a MOSA roadmap across multiple customers to extend Parry Labs solutions while increasing affordability for the government and decreasing the time to field innovative solutions.

Sipe's military service includes a tenure in the United States Air Force, where he served as an active-duty officer, guiding program management and engineering expert to the Special Operations C-130 Program Office. He holds a master's degree in management and leadership from Webster University, a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Alabama and a bachelor's degree in theology from Life Christian University.

In addition to Sipe, Parry Labs is also bringing on Tom von Eschenbach who has deep roots in Army Aviation.  Given his broad and long-standing experiences in Army Aviation, Eschenbach will focus on all Army Crewed Aviation Systems to ensure excellence in meeting customer needs and managing profit and loss for the company. Additionally, he will oversee facilities and coordination activities localized to the Parry Labs Huntsville site.

Tom von Eschenbach is the former Director for the US Army Aviation Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate and site lead and Director of Program Management for Army Aviation programs and pursuits at Collins Aerospace. As a career Army Aviation officer, he held several positions to include Commander of the 3rd Squadron, 17th Calvary, Deputy Director of HQDA G3/5/7, and UAS Army Capability Manager.

Tom von Eschenbach holds a master's degree in national security and strategic studies from National Defense University and bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from Auburn University. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Vertical Lift Consortium and is a member of the Auburn University Aerospace Engineering Advisory Council as well as the Association of United States Army, Army Aviation Association of America, and Vertical Flight Society. 

"We are thrilled to have Matt and Tom join the Parry Labs team. Both are transformational leaders deeply involved in shaping the fighting force structure for Army Aviation, and have been major champions for MOSA," said Parry Labs Chief Operating Officer, Aydin Mohtashamian.

About Parry Labs, LLC

Parry Labs redefines the edge for the modern battlespace with digital systems integration that delivers rapid capability deployment and a decisive combat advantage. The company combines open software architecture and mission-proven hardware to create a common framework that's integrated, agile and designed to deliver the most mission-critical technology at mission relevant speed. For more information visit Parry Labs and follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Parry Labs LLC

