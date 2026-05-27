Parry Labs Names Don Claussen Chief Executive Officer

Founder JD Parkes Assumes Role of Executive Chairman

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs today named Don Claussen chief executive officer. The appointment is the next step in a leadership structure Parry has been building toward as the company scales. Founder, John "JD" Parkes assumes the role of executive chairman, remaining full-time and focused on strategy, investor relationships, and the long-term direction of the company.

Parry Labs CEO Don Claussen

Claussen brings more than 20 years of executive experience leading defense and technology organizations, including senior roles at L3Harris and Viasat and most recently as CEO of ST Engineering iDirect, a global communications technology company, deploying dual use technology with their commercial and U.S. government customers. A U.S. Army veteran, he served in uniform before his executive career. He later deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq on tactical communications programs and spent years working directly on deployed C4ISR systems.

"For the past decade, as a founder and CEO, I have been focused on building a defense technology company to solve our nation's security challenges. Now more than ever it is paramount to build mission outcomes at speed and scale. As we, Parry, have continued to grow, I am happy to bring a new CEO and leader that will help us do that. The right leader for Parry will operate with humility, is driven by the mission, and has the proven experience to lead defense technology organizations to tremendous levels. I am confident Don is the right leader for Parry Labs," said John "JD" Parkes, executive chairman of Parry Labs.

"His proven ability to lead technology driven organizations through massive growth, emerging technologies changes, and drive long term value is clear. I look forward to diving in as executive chairman and helping Don maximize the impact Parry Labs can have for our country."

"I came to Parry because I believe the mission needs Parry Labs' technology," said Don Claussen, Chief Executive Officer of Parry Labs. "As the DoW shifts its priorities, I am excited to help position Parry within this evolving opportunity space. The defense industry needs exactly these capabilities right now: open architecture, edge compute, C2, and integrated systems with the warfighter at the center."

"My job is to help scale the company while preserving the speed, technical excellence, and mission focus that made Parry successful in the first place. Having served in uniform and worked directly with defense systems in the field, I understand how important it is to deliver capability that works when and where it matters."

"I am honored to join JD, the Board, the leadership team, and the entire Parry organization as we continue expanding the impact Parry can have for our customers and the warfighter."

Under the new leadership structure, Claussen will assume responsibility for operating the business day to day, including execution, organizational alignment, and driving Parry's operating model across its five sites in Virginia, Alabama, Maryland, Texas, and Iowa. Parkes will remain full-time as executive chairman, focused on strategic growth, investor relationships, and the company's long-term direction.

SOURCE Parry Labs LLC