Parry Labs Secures Direct Phase II SBIR Award from U.S. Space Force for Digital Spaceport Modernization

Innovative MOSA Solutions to Revolutionize Spaceport Operations and Enable Digital Transformation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs, a leader in defense systems integration specializing in using a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), has been awarded a Direct to Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the U.S. Space Force (USSF). The award is part of the USSF's "Digital Spaceport of the Future" challenge, which seeks to modernize spaceport operations through innovative digital solutions.

Out of more than 150 proposals submitted, Parry Labs is one of only 12 companies selected for this contract. The award, issued through SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the USSF, underscores Parry Labs' critical role in supporting the digital transformation of U.S. military space operations.

Parry Labs will provide the USSF with a ground-up solution for establishing a common operating environment for spaceports based on a MOSA-aligned architecture. This architecture will allow Launch Service Providers (LSPs) to pre-integrate, simulate, and conduct independent verification and validation (IV&V) offsite before operations, significantly reducing risk and shortening mission execution timelines.

"We are proud to be selected by the U.S. Space Force to help advance the next generation of spaceport operations," said Thomas von Eschenbach, Senior Vice President of Air and Space at Parry Labs. "Our MOSA expertise is at the core of this effort to provide the Space Force with the agility, interoperability, and security necessary to meet their ambitious digital transformation goals."

The solution aims to establish uniform, secure, and automated data environments across U.S. spaceports, ensuring consistent operations regardless of location. By leveraging advanced digital engineering practices, Parry Labs will demonstrate how spaceports can achieve concurrent launch operations, real-time inter-range collaboration, and zero-trust security transactions at reduced costs.

The anticipated benefits of this project include increased launch capacity, improved operational readiness, and a low-cost roadmap for future spaceport modernization efforts. As part of this effort, Parry Labs will help define a blueprint for a fully homogenous data ecosystem capable of supporting rapid, low-risk space missions.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Parry Labs

Parry Labs redefines the edge for the modern battlespace by rapidly delivering digital systems infrastructure to ensure operational superiority. Through seamless integration of open software architecture and cutting-edge hardware, we provide scalable solutions that empower organizations to deploy mission-critical capabilities in real-time. At Parry Labs, we are committed to delivering future-proof, agile technologies that meet the evolving demands of modern operations. For more information, visit Parry Labs and follow us on LinkedIn.

About SpaceWERX

As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs 40 military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $457 million budget. Additionally, SpaceWERX partners with Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office (COMSO) as a collaborative program. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has executed 1106 contracts worth more than $897 million to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit spacewerx.us.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com .

