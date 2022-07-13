Particle Counters Market worth $825 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report 'Particle Counters Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid Particle Counters), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquid, Aerosol Monitoring), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor), Region - Global Forecasts to 2027,' published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Particle Counters Market is estimated to reach USD 825 million by 2027 from USD 511 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2027.

The factors such as robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products are driving the growth of the particle counters market during the forecast period.

The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, by type, in 2021

The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counter market in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing use of these counters for cleanroom monitoring and the rising stringency of air pollution monitoring, which has supported their adoption.

Cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters applications market in 2021



The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, by application, in 2021. Cleanrooms are used extensively in semiconductors, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, life sciences, and critical process manufacturing common in the aerospace, optics, military, and energy industries. Growth of these industries in developed as well as developing regions will boost the demand for particle counters in near future.

Life sciences & medical device industries are the largest end users of the particle counters market



In 2021, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counter market. Major share of the end user segment are attributed to the technological advancements coupled with increasing demand for quality assurance and stringent regulation of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. Moreover, significant investments in infrastructure expansion of pharmaceutical and medical devices companies in emerging markets, such as India, China are the other factors boosting the demand for particles counter.

North America to dominate the particle counters market during the forecast period



In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the particle counter market. This can be attributed to the public-private funding and investments to support air pollution monitoring-based research, faster adoption of technologically advanced particle counters, and strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology research trends. According to PhRMA, US companies conduct most of the world's pharmaceutical and medical device R&D. These industries are highly regulated with an extensive focus on quality and safety, which resulted in increased demand for paricle counters for cleanroom monitoring as well as liquid contamination monitoring applications. Moreover, the US and Canada governments implemented several strategies and awareness programs to enhance the demand for pollution monitoring products across the country.

As of 2021, prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems, Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, Inc. (US), TSI Incorporated (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus, Inc. (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac, Inc. (US), HAL Technology (US), Kanomax USA, Inc. (US), Veltek Associates, Inc. (US), PCE Instruments UK Ltd. (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.

