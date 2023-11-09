Particle Therapy Market Worth $1.1 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Particle Therapy Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Many factors, such as technological advancements, funding and reimbursement, strong healthcare funding, active research funding, a clear regulatory framework, growing minimally invasive procedure adoption, and the presence of key market players in developing regions are driving the growth of the particle therapy market. This amalgamation of drivers has engendered substantial market growth. Continued technological advancements, heightened emphasis on non-invasive cancer interventions, and a supportive healthcare ecosystem are anticipated to sustain this upward trajectory.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12809137

Browse in-depth TOC on "Particle Therapy Market"

168 - Tables

55 - Figures

225 - Pages

Particle Therapy Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, system, type, application, cancer-type and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries Key Market Drivers Growing global prevalence of cancer

The treatment application includes different application segments, The Paediatric application segment showed a significant share of the Particle therapy market in 2022-2027.

Based on the cancer types, the particle therapy market is segmented into pediatric cancer, Prostate cancer, Lung cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and other applications. The rising incidence of cancer worldwide is a significant driver for the particle therapy market. This is attributed to an enhanced level of patient comfort, particularly pertinent for individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment. This augmentation distinctly contributes to the advancement and attractiveness of the particle therapy market.

Product segment to register for the largest market share of the Particle therapy market 2022-2028.

The product segment is segmented into Products & Services. The products segment includes the machinery that the proton therapy system uses whereas the services include installation and maintenance of the system. The products segment is witnessed to have the highest growth during the forecast. The product segment is further divided into Cyclotrons, Synchrotrons, and Synchrocyclotrons. The Cyclotrons segment of products witnessed the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America to account for a significant market share in the Particle therapy market in 2022.

In 2022, the North America region is expected to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period. North America comprises US and Canada. North America has an advanced healthcare infrastructure, which is associated with a higher incidence of cancer. In North America, a highly developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with ready access to state-of-the-art medical technologies creates a conducive environment for the assimilation of progressive treatment modalities, such as particle therapy market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12809137

Particle Therapy Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Growing global prevalence of cancer

Restraints:

1. Affordability and accessibility of treatments

Opportunities:

1. Rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries

Challenge:

1. Increasing risk of radiation exposure

Key Market Players of Particle Therapy Industry:

Varian Medical Systems,Inc.(US), IBA Worldwide (EU), Hitachi (Japan), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (US), Protom International, Inc. (US), Advanced Oncotherapy PLC. (EU), Danfysik A/S (Denmark), Sumitomo heavy industries ltd.(japan), biosig Technologies, Inc., Toshiba medical systems corporation (japan), Provision healthcare, LLC (us)

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3– 30%

By Designation: C-level–27%, Director-level–18%, and Others–55%

By Region: North America–50%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–15%, Latin America–10%, and the Middle East & Africa–5%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=12809137

Particle Therapy Market - Report Highlights:

In this report, the Particle therapy market is considered, along with tables and accessories, used for healthcare applications and medical devices industries. In this report, there are six segments—Product, system, type, application, cancer type and region—for a better and deeper understanding of the market.

The research study comprises the patent analysis of technologies/solutions used in the Particle therapy market.

The market study consists of the trends/disruptions impacting customers' businesses.

The market study consists of information on key conferences & events in 2020–2022.

The market study consists of the region-wise regulatory landscape.

The market study consists of Porter's Five Forces Analysis

The market study provides details of the strategies of the top 13 players operating in the market.

The competitive landscape chapter with the market evaluation matrix. The competitive landscape also includes the market share analysis of major global players (as of 2022), competitive leadership mapping, and competitive situations and trends.

The market study comprises 13 players. These companies have emerged as key market players in recent years due to their products and various strategic investments undertaken in the Particle therapy market.

Financial information/product portfolio of players: The report provides financial information in the context of the Particle therapy market from 2022 to January 2023 (depending on availability) for each listed company in graphical representation.

(depending on availability) for each listed company in graphical representation. Market developments of profiled players: The report includes the market developments from January 2020 to June 2023

Particle Therapy Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants/smaller firms in this market with investment evaluation viability within the Particle therapy market through a thorough analysis of comprehensive data, thereby facilitating robust risk assessment and enabling well-informed investment determinations. Benefit from meticulous market segmentation encompassing application, end-user, and regional dimensions, affording tailored insights for precise segment targeting. The report also provides an all-encompassing evaluation of encapsulating pivotal trends, growth catalysts, challenges, and prospects, thereby empowering strategic decision-making with astute discernment.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing prevalence of cancer patient population, Increasing government initiatives for cancer management, advancements in non-invasive treatments through radiation therapy), restraints (Dearth of skilled radiologist/oncologist, high cost of particle therapy, Complexity of imaging technology for treatments), opportunities (Expansion of key players in emerging countries, Rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries), and challenges (Availability of alternative technology) influencing the growth of the Particle therapy market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the particle therapy market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Particle therapy market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Particle therapy market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Varian Medical Systems, Inc.(US), IBA Worldwide(EU) and Hitachi ( Japan ) among others.

Related Reports:

Radiotherapy Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Patient Positioning Systems Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Oncology Information System Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Immuno Oncology Assays Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Interventional Oncology Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vaccine-technologies-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/particle-therapy.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets