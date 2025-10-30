Partner Jennifer Taylor Named One of the "North Carolina Lawyers Weekly" 2025 '50 Most Influential Women'*

Award celebrates women leaders driving impact across North Carolina's legal and business communities.

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is proud to announce that Partner Jennifer Taylor has been selected to "North Carolina Lawyers Weekly's" 2025 '50 Most Influential Women' list.* This recognition celebrates women leaders who are shaping North Carolina's legal and business landscape through leadership, professional achievement, mentorship, and community engagement.

As Vice President of Operations and Compliance, Intake Administrator, and Co-Counsel Liaison for the firm, Taylor has helped drive innovation and growth while reinforcing the firm's highest ethical standards. She has also taken on leadership roles within the North Carolina Advocates for Justice, authored influential op-eds, and advocated for organ and tissue donation as a transplant survivor and community volunteer.

"Jenny exemplifies the kind of leadership and commitment that we strive for every day at our firm," said James S. Farrin, President and Founder of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. "Her dedication to clients, her skill as an attorney, and her passion for serving the community make her a great choice for this recognition."

Taylor has helped shape the progress of James Scott Farrin, which advocates on behalf of injured individuals across the Carolinas and was named to the 2025 'Best Law Firms' list by "Best Lawyers in America."*

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

