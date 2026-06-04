Partner Releases 2026 Guide to ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys to Help Real Estate Stakeholders Navigate Updated Industry Standards

Fourth edition guidebook offers new insights and fundamentals on land title surveys

TORRANCE, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Engineering and Science, Inc. (Partner ESI), a leading national engineering, environmental, and construction consulting firm, announces the release of its 2026 Guide to ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys, a resource designed to help commercial real estate (CRE) professionals understand and apply the latest industry standards.

2026 Guide to ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys

Now in its fourth iteration, Partner's ALTA/NSPS Guide reflects the firm's continued commitment to educating the market on physical asset risk management and evolving alongside industry standards. The resource is particularly valuable to attorneys, lenders, investors, developers, and other CRE stakeholders who rely on accurate land title surveys to support transactions and manage risk.

The guide provides practical insights into the updated 2026 ALTA/NSPS Minimum Standard Detail Requirements, which officially took effect on February 23, 2026, and now governs all new ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys. These standards, developed jointly by the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and the National Society of Professional Surveyors (NSPS), establish a consistent framework for survey quality, accuracy, and documentation across CRE transactions.

ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys play a critical role in commercial real estate by defining property boundaries, identifying easements and encroachments, and supporting title insurance underwriting and lender due diligence.

Addressing Key Changes in the 2026 Standards

Partner's 2026 Guide breaks down the most important updates impacting surveyors, lenders, attorneys, and property owners, including:

Record research responsibilities

Note existing monumentation and its relationship to the ground

Alternative surveying methodologies and mapping platting technologies

Optional Item 20: Summary of Possible Encroachments

These updates are intended to improve clarity, reduce risk, and align expectations among all parties involved in a transaction. The guide outlines how the changes may affect project coordination, timelines, and risk management strategies.

A Practical Resource for CRE Professionals

Designed for real estate investors, lenders, developers, and attorneys, and surveyors, the guide translates technical standards into actionable guidance. It offers foundational education critical to understanding the purpose of an ALTA/NSPS Land Title Survey, how a user can order the appropriate scope based on their needs, key terminology, and how to review the final deliverable.

With decades of experience supporting due diligence across the CRE lifecycle, Partner ESI brings a market-informed perspective to the guide. The firm supports a significant share of U.S. commercial real estate transactions and provides a full suite of services including Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, Property Condition Assessments, Zoning Reports, and ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys.

Download the Guide

The 2026 Guide to ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys is available as a complimentary digital download. Printed copies are also available in limited quantities.

To access the guide, visit: https://www.partneresi.com/resources/references/other-tools/2026-guide-to-alta-nsps-land-title-surveys/

For interviews, quotes, or more information, please contact Erika Haberlen, Head of Marketing for Partner, at 310-765-7286 or [email protected]. To learn more about Partner, visit www.partneresi.com.

About Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

Partner Engineering and Science Inc. (Partner) is the leading provider of engineering, environmental, energy, and construction consulting for the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. Touching 1 in 5 CRE transactions in the U.S., Partner is widely recognized as the largest and best provider of 3rd party physical due diligence reports including Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, Property Condition Assessments, Seismic Risk Assessments, Zoning Reports, ALTA Land Title Surveys, and Construction Risk Management. Partner's connectedness to the CRE market gives it an unparalleled view into CRE trends and risk management insights.

Partner also provides a full suite of consulting services to support the entire real estate lifecycle, including: Geotechnical Consulting; Building Systems Consulting; Capital Management and Project Implementation Support; Environmental Health & Safety Consulting; Energy, Sustainability & Resilience Consulting; and Site Civil Engineering. With a responsive approach scaled for speed and agility, Partner helps clients manage risk, make smart investments, optimize asset performance, and win at their real estate investment strategies.

Based in Torrance, Calif., Partner has over 1,400 employees in 40 offices around the globe.

SOURCE Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.