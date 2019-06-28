Partners Signing into Partner Portals Using Impartner Technology Surpasses 10 Million Worldwide, a 10X Surge in Three Years

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's fastest-selling and most-award winning pure play Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution, today announced that it has surpassed the 10 million marker for partners signing into partner portals using Impartner technology, a 10X increase in the past three years. The milestone is a clear sign that PRM technology has moved beyond "early adopters" and into place as the defacto channel management technology solution for leading corporations worldwide, who typically see 75 percent or more of their revenue flowing through the channel.

"We're proud to power the front door for millions of partners on behalf of companies who have turned to Impartner PRM to transform their partners' experience and optimize the performance of their indirect channel," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "However, while this is a significant milestone, it signals to us that the market has now reached the tipping point where the indirect sales performance of corporations using a contemporary, out-of-the-box PRM solution that can be up and running and delivering value in as few as 14 days will outpace those without. The 'have nots' are now at risk of falling behind, and we expect this milestone to double quickly."

This PRM market momentum tracks with leading analyst firm, Gartner. According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for CRM Sales, 2018 (July 2018), "the PRM technology market is moving toward the Plateau of Productivity in less than two years on the strength and quality of products offered by the leading vendors, and innovation offered by new vendors. However, there is still considerable opportunity, based on the fact that only few industries (such as the high-tech industry, retail banking and large insurers) have adopted the full range of PRM."

This milestone joins a continual list of recent accomplishments for the company, including the following:

Signed cooperative agreement with Microsoft to co-market and co-sell Microsoft Dynamics 360 and Impartner PRM to accelerate direct and indirect sales.

Grew its annual customer and channel management summit, ImpartnerCON19, which was held in May of this year, into the largest gathering of channel chiefs worldwide in just four years since the company's acquisition by Wang and growth equity firm, Kennet Partners.

In the same time period, grew the company's logo base 10X, drawing in a stream of world-class companies including Splunk, ZenDesk, T-Mobile, Finastra, CommScope and Smartsheet.

Added additional logo growth of such marquee clients such as Autodesk and Juniper Networks through sales of Impartner's News on Demand and Social on Demand solutions, which were added to the company's product portfolio after acquiring Tremolo Software just over a year ago.

Won a continued streak of national and international awards, including, for the second year in a row, being named a Red Herring Top 100 North America winner.

100 North America winner. Continued expansion of Impartner's employee base, including the ongoing growth of its Channel Innovation Labs team of engineers, data scientists and UI and UX professionals in EMEA and LATAM. To accommodate the expansion, the company is moving into its third office in recent years in August.

