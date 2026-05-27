Partners with The Entrepreneur's Source to Help Franchise Brands Stop Losing Revenue in the Lead Response Gap

TES-affiliated franchise brands gain priority access to autonomous AI sales technology designed to answer every inquiry, accelerate conversions, and capture revenue opportunities 24/7

DENVER, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raynmaker, AI-native autonomous sales platform, today announced a strategic partnership with The Entrepreneur's Source® (TES). TES-affiliated franchise brands will gain priority onboarding access to Raynmaker's autonomous sales platform, helping operators capture more revenue from the leads they already generate by answering every call, qualifying every prospect, and booking appointments in real time.

As part of this program, TES franchise brands will gain access to Raynmaker's autonomous sales infrastructure which was purpose-built for distributed franchise organizations and can perform the cognitive work of selling across every location. Raynmaker does this by engaging prospects in natural conversation, adapting to the needs of the caller, and continually learning from every interaction to improve over time. Unlike scripted chatbots or passive CRM automations, Raynmaker's AI-native platform performs the cognitive work of selling across distributed franchise networks by engaging prospects in natural conversation, adapting in real time, and continuously learning from every interaction. At a time when franchise systems are investing heavily in demand generation while struggling with fragmented follow-up and inconsistent lead response across locations, the partnership addresses one of the industry's most persistent revenue leaks: speed-to-conversion.

"Franchise brands pour money into demand generation, but many times opportunity slips away in the response window," said Douglas Carlson, Chief Revenue Officer at Raynmaker. "This partnership helps franchise operators capture more revenue from the leads they already have without complicating their team or adding additional headcount."

"Our role at TES is to empower teams and franchise brand members to confidently move forward with a competitive advantage," said Kim Steenblock, Member Collaboration Strategist at The Entrepreneur's Source. "Raynmaker offers powerful tools that franchise brand members can use to improve follow up, strengthen customer engagement, and award more franchisees by better converting inbound interest into action."

Raynmaker supports franchise systems across pet care, home care, home services, security, solar, and QSR/catering. Raynmaker and TES pairing up reflects a shared commitment to the idea that franchise growth is only possible when systems are consistent, scalable, and ready to act instantly when prospects show interest in buying.

"The Entrepreneur's Source has spent decades helping people explore business ownership, and we are excited to support the brands in its network with a sales engine that never stops working," said Carlson. "Our goal is simple: help franchise brands capture more of the value they have already created through their marketing and lead generation efforts."

The partnership comes as franchise brands face increasing pressure to respond faster to inbound demand while maintaining consistency across multiple locations and operators. To learn more about the partnership and experience Raynmaker's platform, visit raynmaker.ai/tes-partner.

About Raynmaker

Raynmaker is an AI-native autonomous sales platform purpose-built for small and medium-sized businesses, giving owners the agency to operate with confidence and the freedom to grow through always-on, end-to-end execution. Rooted in real-world SMB sales expertise, Raynmaker is built on three foundational elements: AI voice technology for natural interactions, an orchestration layer that coordinates channels, business logic, calendars, and payments for reliable execution, and recursive learning that continuously improves outcomes over time. Powered by its proprietary RaynBrain™ technology, Raynmaker delivers customized AI agents that handle customer conversations, scheduling, and payments 24/7 in a lifelike, brand-aware voice.

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SOURCE Raynmaker