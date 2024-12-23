Partnership Between BuzzBallz and Professional Driver Taylor Reimer Elevates to ARCA Menards Series in 2025

Throughout her partnership with the ready-to-drink cocktail brand, Reimer has raced in midget, late model, and now ARCA Menards Series races. Both BuzzBallz and Reimer have seen immense growth in their brands, striving for innovation in their respective fields.

"Over the nearly past four years, BuzzBallz and I have grown together as partners," Reimer said. "I am grateful for this partnership and excited to bring the BuzzBallz brand to an even larger group of race fans in the ARCA Menards Series."

BuzzBallz Director of Marketing, Tia Wine, said Reimer has been a force of nature as she performs well in her races. With each of her big wins, she perfectly represents the BuzzBallz brand by redefining expectations in the sport.

"Early on, we admired Taylor's willingness to push boundaries and challenge the status quo. It's something we do here at Buzzballz," Frisbie added. "When we first partnered with Taylor, we made a commitment to her that we wanted to support her career and see it through until she made it to NASCAR. It has been a joy for us to watch her get closer to that goal year after year."

Along with the ARCA Menards series, the hot pink BuzzBallz-themed midget car will also race in the 2025 Chili Bowl, held January 13-18, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Reimer said she is excited to race in her home state of Oklahoma again in the BuzzBallz midget car for Keith Kunz Motorsports.

"It's one of the most recognizable liveries at that event and I'm proud to take their brand to the front of the field," Reimer said.

Reimer's full 2025 schedule is yet to be released, but both she and BuzzBallz have many surprises ahead.

For more information, visit buzzballz.com and taylorreimerracing.com .

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

Since its founding in 2009, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has been a leader of innovation and originality in the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. Owning the only woman-owned distillery, winery, and brewery in the United States, CEO and Founder Merrilee Kick has taken her master's degree thesis project from an idea by her pool to a worldwide brand with distribution nationwide and in 29 countries. The company's two staple brands, BuzzBallz and Uptown Cocktails, have won dozens of awards for their design, flavor, and popularity, with BuzzBallz rising to the #1 selling RTD in convenience stores and going viral on social media with hundreds of millions of views on posts mentioning the one of a kind cocktail.

The company's mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world with a vision to reinvent happy hour. With premium natural ingredients and all gluten-free and Kosher-certified flavors, the Texas-based business is dedicated to high quality in their products for consumers and community alike. Through partnerships like their TerraCycle® program, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion values environmental responsibility with an emphasis on sustainability and economic improvement. The family-owned company cultivates a familial relationship with their teams to make a positive and lasting impact one sip at a time. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com, and www.buzzballz.com.

SOURCE Sazerac