Partnership With Nuvias UC Meets Growing Demand For Zoom-ready Technology from DTEN

DTEN all-in-one video conferencing technology is now available through Nuvias UC, a leading, high-value, solutions-led EMEA distributor. The entire DTEN portfolio of video-first hardware, fully enabled for Zoom, is available immediately to channel partners with the new distribution agreement.

"DTEN is pleased to join with Nuvias UC to meet the fast-growing demand for our video collaboration solutions in EMEA," says Wei Liu, CEO at DTEN. "As the only Zoom distributor and master agent across Europe, Nuvias UC offers customers a one-stop solution: Zoom's frictionless communications platform and DTEN's 'it-just-works' devices."

DTEN offers video conference solutions for meeting rooms of all sizes: board rooms, huddle spaces, individual workstations, and home offices. Known for all-in-one technology, every DTEN device is Zoom-ready and offers dynamic, immersive experiences with video conferencing, content sharing and interactive whiteboarding. DTEN hardware has recently won multiple international product design awards recognizing intuitive functionality, sleek and sustainable designs, and crystal-clear audiovisual quality.

"As a leading value-add distributor of unified comms, collaboration and cloud-based UC services and solutions, our focus is on providing Zoom-based solutions which are easy to procure and deploy," states Jeremy Keefe, CEO of Nuvias UC. "DTEN's breakthrough technology will play a huge role in ensuring that we manage that successfully."

DTEN products available through Nuvias UC include DTEN D7, DTEN ON, DTEN GO with DTEN Mate, and DTEN ME. These solutions will be bundled with Zoom licenses in Nuvias UC's new Zoom+ DTEN offering, to enable easy procurement of the software and hardware together.

Keefe concludes, "From looking at DTEN's impressive all-in-one solutions, it's evident that they have a clear understanding of how to provide a high-quality Zoom experience to end-users, which is exactly what we look to offer to our channel partners."

About Nuvias UC

Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications business of the Nuvias Group, focuses on enabling innovative Unified Comms, Collaboration and cloud-based UC services and solutions. As the fastest growing UC distributor, they make it easy for their partners to meet the needs of their customers by enabling the onboarding, deployment and support of products, services, and solutions from top-class vendors.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way teams connect and collaborate through immersive video-first communications hardware and subscription services. Founded in 2015, DTEN has become a recognized international leader for innovation and accessibility in video conferencing, with solutions known for their "plug and play" simplicity, one tap connectivity and affordable pricing. DTEN is headquartered in San Jose, California and is found online at www.DTEN.com and LinkedIn .

