Partnership With RB, The Makers of Lysol®, Further Strengthens Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Hygiene Protocols

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the onset of COVID-19, Amtrak has led the way in ushering a new standard of safe travel. Today, The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, is building on its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of travelers by announcing a partnership with RB, the makers of Lysol. As part of this new partnership, germ-kill experts and microbiologists from RB will help Amtrak strengthen its comprehensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for Amtrak trains, stations and Metropolitan Lounges. The partnership will launch in stations served by Pacific Surfliner trains, before expanding across the Amtrak network.

"We're excited to be selected as one of Lysol's first rail partners as we roll out the use of their disinfection solutions in stations served by the Pacific Surfliner," said Donna DeMartino, Managing Director of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Pacific Surfliner service. "This will enhance our efforts to provide a safe environment for crews and passengers."

In addition to helping strengthen Pacific Surfliner cleaning and disinfection protocols, RB will supply Amtrak EPA-approved disinfection solutions, including those proven to be effective against the SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The products are for use across high-touch and high-traffic areas, where germs are most prevalent.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner travelers will notice enhanced protocols and processes put in place to help create a safer travel experience, including:

Face Coverings : To ensure the safety of passengers and employees, Amtrak requires face coverings in stations, on trains and Thruway Buses throughout the duration of their trip.

: To ensure the safety of passengers and employees, Amtrak requires face coverings in stations, on trains and Thruway Buses throughout the duration of their trip. Contact-free Travel : To limit interactions and encourage physical distancing at stations, travelers are encouraged to use the Amtrak app, which enables customers to board with eTickets. To reduce crowds at departure boards, travelers can receive gate and track information via push notifications at select stations.

: To limit interactions and encourage physical distancing at stations, travelers are encouraged to use the Amtrak app, which enables customers to board with eTickets. To reduce crowds at departure boards, travelers can receive gate and track information via push notifications at select stations. Onboard Safety : With the assistance of experts at RB, Amtrak will continue to evaluate cleaning and disinfection practices to support personal safety. All trains are currently equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate of every 4-5 minutes.

: With the assistance of experts at RB, Amtrak will continue to evaluate cleaning and disinfection practices to support personal safety. All trains are currently equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate of every 4-5 minutes. Utilizing EPA-Approved Disinfection Products: Lysol products will be used by Amtrak employees, cleaning crews and customers at select stations with plans to make it available onboard trains.

"We are proud to partner with Amtrak, to help provide a clean and hygienic travel experience," said Rahul Kadyan, EVP, Global Business Solutions at RB. "With each partnership RB enters, we are looking to help further RB's commitment to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world."

For more information on Amtrak's new health and safety protocols, please visit: amtrak.com/coronavirus.

SOURCE Amtrak