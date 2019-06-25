Partnership With SkySlope Brings New Technology To Top Florida Brokerage, La Rosa Realty

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, the leading platform for real estate transaction management, announced that La Rosa Realty has signed an agreement to bring SkySlope's services to 2,300 agents across 15 offices throughout Florida. SkySlope's platform covers the entire real estate transaction with form integrations, e-signatures, compliance, and storage, all while providing white-glove service with personalized onboarding and 24/7 support.

After trying several platforms, La Rosa Realty settled on SkySlope due to SkySlope's ease of use and robust integrations, providing La Rosa Realty with a true end-to-end digital transaction management solution. Through the partnership, the La Rosa Realty team also has access to SkySlope's full suite of tools that streamline the real estate workflow, including DigiSign, Quick Audit, and Skye — SkySlope's MLS integrated listing assistant.

As Joe La Rosa wrote in his book, Do It Now, "You can't stop change, but you can create it." This sentiment rings true especially during La Rosa's transition into a partnership with SkySlope.

"SkySlope's ability to innovate is a testament to their drive of finding new ideas, and making sure customers have an exceptional experience," said Joe La Rosa, Founder of La Rosa Realty. "We are both dedicated to helping real estate professionals be more productive and fulfilled in their careers."

"La Rosa Realty is a phenomenal and like-minded partner," said Tyler Smith, founder and CEO of SkySlope. "We envision a world where brokers and agents keep their customers forever and La Rosa Realty exemplifies this philosophy. They are leveraging our technology and best-in-class integrations to help their team members move faster and focus on what they do best — helping people buy and sell homes."

About SkySlope

SkySlope is a comprehensive platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to collect, store, organize, and audit real estate transaction documents from anywhere at any time. From automation to integrations, SkySlope helps keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever. For more information about SkySlope, visit skyslope.com.

