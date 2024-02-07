SkySlope Teams Up With Bright MLS to Deliver New, Intelligent Offer Management Solution to Bright Subscribers

News provided by

SkySlope

07 Feb, 2024, 16:07 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope announced today that Bright MLS, the U.S.'s second-largest MLS, plans to soon add SkySlope Offers management platform to Bright's system. A recent addition to SkySlope's solution suite, SkySlope Offers provides a central location where agents and their clients can digitally receive, compare, and respond to offers on a property. It also includes several first-of-its-kind features designed to promote equitable housing measures, including built-in anonymity, intended to assist sellers in identifying the most competitive offer based on objective data. Bright subscribers will have access to SkySlope Offers included in their subscription at no extra cost.

"Bright MLS is dedicated to bringing value to our subscribers by offering them tools and solutions that make their jobs and process easier, more efficient, and more transparent for the consumers they serve," said Bright Chief Marketing Officer Amit Kulkarni. "We are excited to bring our subscribers Skyslope Offers as it helps make the selling process more efficient and transparent for the seller, while allowing the agent to have informed discussions with their clients."

Since its release in early 2023, SkySlope Offers has been adopted by some of the nation's most influential MLS organizations, including Florida's Stellar MLS and REcolorado. The addition of Bright MLS further enhances SkySlope's reputation as one of the most notable technology companies helping change the face of the MLS.

"With the current focus on the agent's role in real estate, Offers positions real estate professionals as valuable guides throughout the home buying and selling process," says SkySlope founder and CEO, Tyler Smith. "Its intentional design provides a professional meeting place for agents and their clients, working to build trust; as does its reliance on bias-free data."

The companies are working together to integrate SkySlope Offers into Bright's system. Launch of the product is expected before summer.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 750,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS was founded in 2015 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation's most prominent MLSs to transform what an MLS is and what it does, so real estate pros and the people they serve can thrive today and into our data-driven future through an open, clear and competitive housing market for all. Bright is proud to be the source of truth for comprehensive real estate data in the Mid-Atlantic, with market intelligence currently covering six states (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia) and the District of Columbia. Bright MLS's innovative tool library—both created and curated—provides services and award-winning support to well over 100K real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million home buyers and sellers monthly. Learn more at BrightMLS.com.

Contact
SkySlope
[email protected]
1-800-507-4117

SOURCE SkySlope

