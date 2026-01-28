Partsol Announces Next Generation AI Stem Cells, A New Foundation for Truth Based Cognitive Intelligence

Revolutionary technology redefines how AI is designed, grown, and trusted, promising to transform high stakes industries from cancer research to national security

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partsol today announced the release of their enhanced AI Stem Cells, a groundbreaking scientific breakthrough that redefines how artificial intelligence is designed, grown, and trusted. Revealed through a newly released video, these next generation AI Stem Cells represent a new approach to cognitive intelligence rooted in absolute truth rather than probabilistic guesswork. Watch the full video here: AI Stem Cells, to discover how AI Stem Cells work and explore the forest of truth.

For years, Large Language Model (LLM) AI systems have relied on mimicry, pattern matching, and statistical prediction. While powerful, these systems are prone to hallucinations and embedded error. Over time, that error can expand, compound, and spread unchecked, limiting safe adoption in environments where truth is paramount, including healthcare, finance, law, and scientific research.

AI Stem Cells Change That Foundation Entirely

Unlike conventional LLMs that can grow unpredictably, AI Stem Cells ground themselves in foundational truth before expanding outward to form new connections across domains. This designed intelligence is purpose built to operate safely and reliably at scale, making it uniquely suited for high stakes industries where certainty is required.

"This is not another algorithm layered on top of a language model," said Dr. Darryl Williams, CEO, Founder and Chief Scientist at Partsol. "This is a new way of growing intelligence itself, one that can be trusted where failure is not an option."

When an intelligence system is built on approximation, error can replicate silently, spread into downstream conclusions, and contaminate decision making. In high stakes environments, a single hallucinated detail can have severe consequences. Partsol's AI Stem Cells are designed to stop that failure mode at the source by anchoring intelligence in truth before any expansion occurs.

Truth Based Cognitive Intelligence Built from AI Stem Cells

Partsol has been working for years to solve what many have come to tolerate as unavoidable, the hallucinations and embedded error inherent to mainstream LLMs.

Partsol's enhanced AI Stem Cells are deliberately designed to evolve through instruction rather than randomness. Like biological stem cells that become vital organs through precise guidance, AI Stem Cells expand and organize knowledge into structured systems of truth. These systems span medical research, banking and finance, legal frameworks, national security and any field where the unpredictability of hallucinations present unacceptable risk.

A New Era Begins

"In every era, there is a single moment that divides history," Dr. Williams added. "We are at the cusp of a new era, one defined not by approximation, but by certainty."

Partsol's mission is clear: discover more, build better, and cure faster. The company invites researchers, enterprises, and partners to join them at the frontier of this new intelligence paradigm.

About Partsol

Partsol, headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a pioneer in the field of Artificial General Intelligence ("AGI"), a form of artificial intelligence that exhibits or simulates human behavior. Founded by Dr. Darryl Williams, Partsol is advancing a new intelligence paradigm designed to eliminate uncontrolled error growth and enable systems that can be trusted where failure is not an option. Partsol's clients range from government, defense and intelligence agencies to Fortune 50 companies and SMBs to academic institutions. To learn more, visit Partsol.com or connect with Partsol on LinkedIn.

