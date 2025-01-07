Partsol Named One of Tampa Bay's Top 25 Hottest Startups by Tampa Business Journal

News provided by

Partsol

Jan 07, 2025, 15:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Partsol, a pioneer in cognitive AI and creators of the revolutionary Atai platform, has been named one of the Top 25 Hottest Startups in Tampa Bay by the Tampa Business Journal. This annual list celebrates innovative companies driving transformation and economic growth across the region.

"Our inclusion in this list underscores the groundbreaking work our team has accomplished and our commitment to reshaping the future of AI," said Darryl Williams, CEO of Partsol. "This is just the beginning—our mission to deliver absolute truth through cognitive AI is resonating not only in Tampa Bay but on a global scale."

Partsol is set to launch its flagship product, Atai, on March 31, 2025. Built on over two decades of research and development, Atai is powered by proprietary Absolute Truth Algorithms and AI Stem Cells, offering unparalleled accuracy and actionable insights. In addition to launching Atai, Partsol will open Partsol Global in Dublin, Ireland, later this year. Partsol Global will serve as a hub for international software and services sales, solidifying the company's position as a global leader in ethical, precision-driven AI.

About Partsol         

Partsol, a Partnership Solutions International company, is dedicated to advancing Cognitive AI. Leveraging its proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, Partsol equips organizations with precise, predictive insights that empower confident, data-informed decisions. To learn more, visit Partsol.com or connect with Partsol on LinkedIn.

Contact

Teresa Salinas
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]
400 N. Ashley Drive, Ste. 300, Tampa, FL

SOURCE Partsol

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Partsol Secures Technology-Enabled Service Subscription with the US Army

Partsol Secures Technology-Enabled Service Subscription with the US Army

Partsol is proud to announce a significant agreement with the United States Army for a technology-enabled service subscription powered by our...
Partsol Introduces Revolutionary AI Stem Cell Technology to Transform Cognitive AI

Partsol Introduces Revolutionary AI Stem Cell Technology to Transform Cognitive AI

Partsol, the global leader in Cognitive AI and creator of the proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, proudly announces a groundbreaking innovation in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics