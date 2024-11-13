Partsol Secures $17.5 Million in Capital to Expand Cognitive AI Software and Infrastructure

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partsol, a leader in Cognitive AI and developer of the proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, has successfully closed a $17.5 million funding round. This investment will support the expansion of software and infrastructure and accelerate product development as Partsol redefines traditional due diligence.

Marc Jay Bern, Senior Partner and Founder of Marc Jay Bern & Partners, LLP, stated, "Initially, I was very skeptical of using AI in my legal practice—particularly after early uses were sanctioned because of its unreliability. However, Partsol's system, which discovers Absolute Truth, has instead performed powerfully for jury selection and discovery, and was a major factor in a recent large win." Bern continued, "As an investor and client, I am thrilled about Partsol's potential to transform the legal industry and beyond."

Partsol's Cognitive AI technology advances problem-solving capabilities by leveraging an extensive array of analytical methodologies rooted in operational research and over 10,000 mental models. Unlike Generative AI, which replicates human creativity through data generation, Cognitive AI analyzes and cross-references vast datasets to deliver precisely targeted insights that enable sharper, data-driven decision-making. Cognitive AI is the next evolution to Generative AI.

"This capital raise marks a pivotal milestone for Partsol," said Darryl Williams, CEO of Partsol. "With this infusion of resources, we are positioned to scale our solutions globally, fundamentally reshaping the financial and legal services landscape. Our Absolute Truth algorithms push AI boundaries to provide businesses worldwide with unparalleled precision and insight."

Partsol, a Partnership Solutions International company, is dedicated to advancing Cognitive AI. Leveraging its proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, Partsol equips organizations with precise, predictive insights that empower confident, data-informed decisions. To learn more, visit Partsol.com or connect with Partsol on LinkedIn.

