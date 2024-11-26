Partsol Secures Technology-Enabled Service Subscription with the US Army

News provided by

Partsol

Nov 26, 2024, 16:39 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Partsol is proud to announce a significant agreement with the United States Army for a technology-enabled service subscription powered by our proprietary Cognitive AI and Absolute Truth algorithms. This partnership represents a pivotal step in advancing precision, efficiency, and actionable insights for mission-critical operations.

"Our Cognitive AI and Absolute Truth algorithms are designed to deliver unparalleled precision and confidence in decision-making," said Dr. Darryl Williams, CEO of Partsol. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting national security with innovative, reliable technology."

Partsol's technology-enabled service subscription leverages cutting-edge Cognitive AI to analyze complex datasets, provide actionable insights in real time, and enhance operational readiness.

"This agreement highlights the transformative power of Partsol's solutions to address the most complex challenges with clarity and precision," said John Callahan, President of Partsol. "We are honored to support the U.S. Army in achieving its mission-critical objectives."

About Partsol          

Partsol, a Partnership Solutions International company, is dedicated to advancing Cognitive AI. Leveraging its proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, Partsol equips organizations with precise, predictive insights that empower confident, data-informed decisions. To learn more, visit Partsol.com or connect with Partsol on LinkedIn.

Contact

Teresa Salinas
Marketing Director
[email protected]
400 N. Ashley Drive, Ste. 300, Tampa, FL

SOURCE Partsol

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Partsol Introduces Revolutionary AI Stem Cell Technology to Transform Cognitive AI

Partsol Introduces Revolutionary AI Stem Cell Technology to Transform Cognitive AI

Partsol, the global leader in Cognitive AI and creator of the proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, proudly announces a groundbreaking innovation in ...
Partsol Secures $17.5 Million in Capital to Expand Cognitive AI Software and Infrastructure

Partsol Secures $17.5 Million in Capital to Expand Cognitive AI Software and Infrastructure

Partsol, a leader in Cognitive AI and developer of the proprietary Absolute Truth algorithms, has successfully closed a $17.5 million funding round....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics