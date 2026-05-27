PartsSource Introduces New Asset Uptime Capabilities to Help Health Systems Maximize Clinical Capacity and Asset Performance

At AAMI eXchange, PartsSource to demonstrate how predictive insights, connected data and enterprise visibility can help health systems improve asset availability, operational readiness and clinical throughput

CLEVELAND, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PartsSource, the leading performance platform for clinical technology, today announced new advancements for Asset Uptime within the PartsSource PRO® platform, designed to help health systems improve enterprise visibility into clinical asset performance, strengthen operational readiness, and maximize clinical capacity across increasingly complex care environments. The new capabilities will be demonstrated at the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation® (AAMI) eXchange in Denver, May 29–June 1.

Asset Uptime gives HTM leaders a real-time view of mission-critical equipment across the health system. The solution’s Asset Explorer highlights hard down, limited, and planned assets in a single, color-coded view, while the Asset Health Record provides one-click access to operational history, service data, contracts, and performance benchmarks in a unified source of truth.

The announcement builds on the PartsSource ongoing Asset Uptime initiative, first introduced in 2025, and reflects the company's broader strategy to help health systems move from fragmented, localized management of equipment to a more connected, enterprise-level strategy.

The new AI-driven capabilities in Asset Uptime that will be demonstrated at AAMI eXchange are designed to help health systems expand capacity for patient care at a time when the nation is suffering from an increase in demand and a widespread shortage of hospital beds. With most health systems operating on 1–2% margins, and sometimes negative margins, small shifts in uptime can have a meaningful impact on capacity, cost performance, and financial sustainability.

Co-developed with ten industry-leading healthcare systems, Asset Uptime is bringing visibility to more than 255,000 distinct clinical assets across 460 care sites, representing more than 14,300 beds across the country. The solution is healthcare's first data-driven technology designed to help clinical operations and supply chain teams proactively manage the health and maintenance of equipment across multi-vendor, multi-modality, and multi-site care environments. Part of the PartsSource PRO platform, Asset Uptime gives HTM teams the tools they need to predict and plan for equipment issues before failure, automate service response, and ultimately unlock clinical capacity from existing assets.

One Health System's Experience

MultiCare Health System operates 14 hospitals and nearly 300 clinics across a 600-mile geography in Washington State with 30 HTM technicians and supervisors. Managing assets over this broad footprint is a monumental operational lift without a unified view of their thousands of clinical assets. When assets are down, revenue is delayed or lost, throughput slows, and backlogs grow.

In 2025, MultiCare launched Asset Uptime as part of its PartsSource PRO implementation and integrated the solution with its CMMS. The change instantly gave the HTM team a centralized operating view across its entire clinical asset environment. What had been fragmented across federated systems is now unified.

"Asset Uptime gives my team a centralized pane of glass into asset performance across the system with visibility to what's critical, what's down, and what's due for preventive maintenance. It brings a new level of asset governance, giving us the data we need to improve uptime, utilization, service costs, and lifecycle decision-making," said Don Davenport, Clinical Engineering Manager, MultiCare Health System.

Asset Uptime ingests and normalizes disparate data signals giving HTM the industry's first Asset Health Record. This centralized repository stores and visualizes critical asset data across vendors and modalities to:

Improve clinical & operational readiness: Give teams a command center view to visualize and understand the impact of real-time clinical technology uptime and downtime across modalities, departments or sites of care.

Give teams a command center view to visualize and understand the impact of real-time clinical technology uptime and downtime across modalities, departments or sites of care. Prioritize mission-critical device workflow: Help teams identify the highest-impact equipment issues first, focus resources where care delivery is most at risk, and improve communications to clinical and operational stakeholders.

Help teams identify the highest-impact equipment issues first, focus resources where care delivery is most at risk, and improve communications to clinical and operational stakeholders. Reduce avoidable downtime: Use AI-driven IoMT alerts and device longitudinal data to identify failures earlier, inspect root cause, and protect clinical capacity.

Use AI-driven IoMT alerts and device longitudinal data to identify failures earlier, inspect root cause, and protect clinical capacity. Automate 24/7 event initiation: Connect parts and service into one workflow to trigger, assign, and queue service requests and work orders faster in your CMMS.

"Mission-critical clinical assets sit at the center of care delivery, and their performance directly impacts patient access, operational efficiency and financial performance," said Philip Settimi, MSE, MD, President and CEO of PartsSource. "As healthcare environments become more capacity constrained and clinical technology-dependent, health systems need a more strategic way to monitor, maintain and manage medical devices across the enterprise. That means using AI and machine learning to make better decisions, coordinate service more effectively and keep critical equipment ready for patient care."

The Clinical Asset Performance Strategy

Asset Uptime is one solution within the PartsSource Platform for Clinical Technology which brings together our suite of products that will each be featured at AAMI:

Parts — Ensures reliable access to high-quality supplies through the industry's largest and only actively managed digital supply chain, reducing downtime.

— Ensures reliable access to high-quality supplies through the industry's largest and only actively managed digital supply chain, reducing downtime. Service — Improves clinical asset service strategy and controls cost with the industry's only digitally-powered multi-vendor alternative to traditional service.

— Improves clinical asset service strategy and controls cost with the industry's only digitally-powered multi-vendor alternative to traditional service. Asset — Provides fleet-wide visibility into equipment status, to increase availability, maximize utilization and improve operational readiness.

— Provides fleet-wide visibility into equipment status, to increase availability, maximize utilization and improve operational readiness. Workforce — Empowers HTM teams with AI-driven workforce insights, targeted training and technical decision support to increase asset uptime.

Together, these connected capabilities help health systems improve the uptime, utilization and efficiency of mission-critical clinical assets to maximize clinical capacity.

Elements of this strategic framework will be featured during the PartsSource AAMI educational session, "Unlocking Uptime: How AI and Predictive Insights Power Asset Availability" on Sunday, May 31 at 8:00 a.m. Speakers for this educational session are:

Don Davenport, Manager of Clinical Engineering, MultiCare Health System

Blake Collins, MBA, CBET, CHTM, FABC, Clinical Engineering Director, ChristianaCare

Phil Settimi, MSE, MD, President and CEO, PartsSource

Demonstration at AAMI eXchange

PartsSource will showcase Asset Uptime and the broader Performance Platform for Clinical Technology at exhibit #432 during AAMI eXchange, where attendees can see how leading health systems are using connected asset strategies, predictive insights, and enterprise visibility to improve operational readiness clinical availability, and workforce effectiveness.

About PartsSource

PartsSource (www.partssource.com) is the leading performance platform for clinical technology, helping healthcare organizations maximize asset availability, operational readiness, and clinical capacity through AI-enabled insights, enterprise workflows, and evidence-based decision support. Trusted by more than 5,000 hospitals and 15,000 clinical sites, PartsSource combines software, service intelligence, benchmarking data and operational expertise into a single integrated platform spanning parts, service, asset, and workforce solutions. The PartsSource Logo, Ensuring Healthcare is Always On and Precision Procurement are registered trademarks of PartsSource, Inc.

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