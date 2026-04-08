PartsSource and WakeMed Collaborate to Achieve Clinical Asset Performance - Driving Productivity and Clinical Capacity Across Fleet

Health system's shift from fragmented service models to coordinated, data-driven asset management—delivering improved uptime and cost savings—will be featured at MD Expo

CLEVELAND and RALEIGH, N.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A multi-year partnership between PartsSource, the leading enterprise software and services platform for managing mission-critical healthcare equipment, and WakeMed Health & Hospitals, a nationally recognized 970-bed not-for-profit health care system based in Raleigh, N.C., is delivering measurable, system-wide improvements in clinical asset performance, including reduced service costs, improved equipment uptime, and real-time visibility across more than 38,000 devices—as PartsSource is named Outstanding Vendor of the Year in the TechNation Tech Choice Awards. The results, which will be featured at MD Expo Baltimore, reflect a broader shift in how health systems manage clinical assets: from fragmented service execution to enterprise-level control of capacity and cost.

The WakeMed Clinical Engineering team uses the PartsSource Command Center to achieve real-time asset health visibility, enabling improved uptime, reduced cost variability, and expanded clinical capacity across the enterprise.

A System Under Strain

Clinical assets sit at the center of care delivery, but most health systems still manage them through a fragmented mix of traditional service contracts, third-party vendors, in-house teams, and disconnected procurement processes.

The consequences are operational and financial:

Inconsistent service performance across vendors

Uncontrolled cost variability across similar assets

Equipment downtime that delays procedures and constrains patient access

A PartsSource analysis shows hospitals manage an average of 146 service contracts, often representing more than half of a clinical engineering department's budget—without a unified, independent system of control.

The Shift: From Service Optimization to Enterprise Control

WakeMed implemented PartsSource PRO® to unify asset visibility, service orchestration, and supply chain intelligence into a single operating layer.

Rather than optimizing individual service workflows, the platform enables enterprise-wide control of performance:

Real-time visibility into asset health, utilization, and service status

Standardized service and sourcing decisions across vendors and sites

Identification of downtime risk and cost variability based on operational and financial impact

Where others optimize service workflows, PartsSource enables health systems to control enterprise capacity, margin expansion, and unit economics.

The System of Action

At the core of WakeMed's approach is a multi-vendor, multi-site uptime management capability that integrates remote device performance monitoring, service data, and procurement workflows into a coordinated system.

This allows WakeMed to:

Identify patterns of failure and performance variation across its fleet

Prioritize interventions based on impact to patient flow and revenue

Coordinate service delivery and parts sourcing through a unified decision layer

The result is a shift from reactive maintenance to active performance management—where uptime, cost, and capacity are managed together.

Operational and Financial Impact

Since implementing this model, WakeMed has achieved measurable improvements across both performance and cost:

$7.02 million in cumulative net savings , representing approximately 31% sustained annual savings.

, representing approximately 31% sustained annual savings. $900,000 reduction in service cost variability , which previously fluctuated between $5 million and $6 million a year.

, which previously fluctuated between $5 million and $6 million a year. Early co-development and deployment of Asset Uptime, a multi-vendor, multi-site platform that unifies asset telemetry, service data, and supply chain intelligence to support real-time operational visibility and AI-driven predictive insights

These gains translate directly into improved equipment availability, more consistent clinical throughput, and stronger financial performance.

Executive Perspective

"Healthcare organizations don't have a parts problem or a service problem—they have a control problem," said George Reed, Clinical Engineering Director at WakeMed Health & Hospitals. "We now operate with real-time visibility and coordinated decision-making across our entire fleet. That changes how we manage uptime, cost, and capacity."

"WakeMed is demonstrating what happens when clinical asset performance is managed as an enterprise system," said Brad Casemore, Chief Customer and Growth Officer at PartsSource. "This model replaces fragmented execution with coordinated control—delivering measurable gains in uptime, cost efficiency, and capacity."

Industry Recognition and MD Expo Presentation

WakeMed's results, and the enterprise clinical asset performance model, will be featured at MD Expo Baltimore on Thursday, April 9, when Reed and Casemore will present:

Proven Methods to Strengthen HTM Performance and Build Sustainable Customer-Centric Excellence.

The session will highlight how health systems can replicate WakeMed's approach by combining procurement optimization, a multi-source service strategy, and real-time enterprise visibility.

On April 7, PartsSource will be honored at MD Expo as Outstanding Vendor of the Year in the TechNation Tech Choice Awards, an industry-voted honor recognizing the company's role in helping thousands of hospitals address shared operational challenges, elevate HTM performance, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

About PartsSource

PartsSource (www.partssource.com) is the leading technology and enterprise software platform for managing mission-critical healthcare equipment. Trusted by more than 5,000 hospitals and 15,000 clinical sites, PartsSource empowers providers to maximize asset availability, make evidence-based decisions, and streamline operational performance through a single, integrated software platform for parts, service, asset, and talent solutions. The PartsSource Logo, Ensuring Healthcare is Always On and Precision Procurement are registered trademarks of PartsSource, Inc.

About WakeMed

Serving the community since 1961, WakeMed is a not-for-profit health care system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C. WakeMed exists to improve the health and well-being of our community by providing outstanding and compassionate care to all. WakeMed's 973-bed system comprises a network of facilities throughout the Triangle area, including three full-service hospitals, a mental health & well-being hospital, eight emergency departments, a dedicated Children's Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital, two exceptional Trauma Centers—a Level I Trauma Center in Raleigh and a Level III Trauma Center in Cary, and more than 175 physician and physical therapy practice offices. WakeMed's mission-driven team includes more than 12,800 employees, 1,300 volunteers, and 1,300 affiliated physicians along with a network of 900+ primary care and specialty providers with WakeMed Physician Practices—all representing the best minds and the biggest hearts and the finest quality in health care and community health. For more information, visit www.wakemed.org or follow WakeMed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE PartsSource