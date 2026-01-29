Pasadena Private Lending and Eagle Point Credit Management Announce $105 Million Strategic Capital Partnership

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasadena Private Lending, Inc. ("PPL"), a leading private credit provider to lower middle-market businesses, and Eagle Point Credit Management LLC ("Eagle Point"), an innovative private credit investment manager, are pleased to announce that Eagle Point has become a strategic partner across the PPL capital structure, with a total capital commitment of $105 million.

This partnership builds on PPL's recent expansion of its senior credit facilities and represents a significant milestone in the firm's continued institutionalization and growth. Eagle Point's commitment positions PPL to accelerate portfolio expansion while maintaining its disciplined underwriting approach and focus on entrepreneur-owned businesses.

"We are excited to formally welcome Eagle Point as a partner across our capital stack," said Iain Whyte, Founder and CEO of Pasadena Private Lending. "We were attracted to Eagle Point because of their long-standing track record in private credit and their entrepreneurial mindset. They understand our business, our borrowers, and the importance of speed, certainty, and alignment in the lower middle market."

The partnership reflects increasing institutional confidence in PPL's credit model, as more lower- and middle-market companies seek flexible, relationship-driven financing solutions outside traditional banks.

Thomas Majewski, Founder and Managing Partner at Eagle Point, commented: "We're excited to partner with PPL and the customized financing solution we provided reflects our shared vision and strong belief in PPL's strategy. We look forward to the opportunities ahead."

Anthony Martinez, Principal at Eagle Point and newly appointed member of PPL's Board of Directors, added "PPL has built a compelling platform serving smaller, privately held companies and the entrepreneurs behind them. Our commitment, which consists of both debt and equity, reflects our confidence in PPL's business and aligns our interests with its long-term success."

Michael McAdams, President of PPL, added: "We are grateful for Eagle Point's partnership and the scale and flexibility it brings to our platform. Their ability to invest across multiple layers of the capital structure enhances our responsiveness and aligns our interests. Importantly, the principals of our organizations share more than 20 years of prior working relationships, which makes this partnership especially meaningful."

Eagle Point's multi-layer capital approach enables PPL to deploy capital quickly and adaptively, supporting borrowers with speed and certainty while preserving strong risk management. The partnership strengthens PPL's ability to respond to opportunities "at the touch of a button" as market demand continues to grow.

GreensLedge Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Pasadena Private Lending in connection with the transaction.

About Pasadena Private Lending

Pasadena Private Lending, Inc. ("PPL") is a Pasadena, California-based private credit firm providing senior secured loans to lower- and middle-market businesses, typically ranging from $2 million to $15 million. PPL serves entrepreneur-owned companies with a relationship-driven approach, combining institutional capital with hands-on execution.

Additional information is available at www.pasadena-private-lending.com and interested parties are invited to subscribe to PPL's monthly publication, Private Credit Insights, at www.pasadena-private-lending.com/newsletters/

About Eagle Point Credit Management

Eagle Point® is an investment manager focused on private credit strategies in inefficient markets, including Portfolio Debt Securities, Regulatory Capital Relief transactions, Infrastructure Credit, Strategic Credit investments and CLO securities. Founded by Thomas Majewski in partnership with Stone Point Capital in 2012, Eagle Point manages over $13 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors and has over 120 professionals. Please visit www.eaglepointcredit.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, PPL's ability to deploy capital in a timely manner, the performance of its lending portfolio, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

