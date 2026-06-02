Pasadena Private Lending Announces Glenn Freed as Chief Financial Officer to Support National Growth Strategy

PASADENA, Calif. , June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasadena Private Lending ("PPL"), a leading direct private lender focused on serving entrepreneurs and business owners today announced that Glenn Freed, Ph.D., CPA has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer.

Freed brings decades of experience across accounting and executive management to PPL as the organization continues to expand its national lending platform and integrated borrower support capabilities. Much of his career has focused on advising businesses and leadership teams, specializing in strategic planning and business structuring. He has worked closely with founders and management teams to support long-term growth and scale across multiple industries.

Outside of his executive work, Freed has remained actively involved in the accounting profession through teaching, publications, speaking engagements, and as a leader for the CPA community. He has held teaching and leadership positions at institutions such as the University of Southern California, California State University, Los Angeles, and California Institute of Technology, and currently serves on the board of the California Society of CPAs.

"Glenn brings the financial acumen, strategic insight, and operational rigor necessary to help guide our next phase of growth," said Iain A. Whyte, Founder and CEO of Pasadena Private Lending. "Just as importantly, he understands entrepreneurs and knows how to help businesses navigate both opportunities and challenges."

As CFO, Freed will oversee the company's financial reporting, capital planning, and underwriting infrastructure. He plans to bring his technical accounting knowledge to support team development and strengthen financial reporting practices among PPL's borrowers. His appointment reflects PPL's continued investment in building a sophisticated and institutional-grade lending system while maintaining the relationship-driven approach, responsiveness, and flexible lending solutions central to the firm's identity.

"Pasadena Private Lending has built something unique in the market," said Freed. "The company combines entrepreneurial thinking with disciplined underwriting and genuine long-term partnership. I'm excited to join a team that not only provides capital, but also serves as a strategic resource for borrowers and operators looking to grow their businesses and execute at a high level."

The addition of Freed will enhance PPL's leadership as the organization continues to scale its lending operations while preserving the disciplined underwriting standards and relationship-first philosophy that have fueled the company's growth.

About Pasadena Private Lending

Pasadena Private Lending, Inc. ("PPL") provides senior secured loans ranging from $2 million to $25 million to successful entrepreneurs nationwide. With a team of experienced former bankers, PPL delivers creative, flexible, and reliable lending solutions to business owners across a wide range of industries. Guided by disciplined underwriting and a client-first philosophy, PPL empowers entrepreneurs to achieve their growth and liquidity objectives. PPL is a member of the Pasadena Private Financial Group of companies.

Additional information is available at www.pasadenaprivatelending.com and interested parties are invited to subscribe to PPL's monthly publication, Private Credit Insights, at http://www.pasadenaprivatelending.com/newsletters/

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SOURCE Pasadena Private Financial Group