Pasadena Private Lending Targets $500 Million in Nationwide Deals as Private Credit Demand Surges Among Mid-Market Companies

PASADENA, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasadena Private Lending, Inc. ("PPL"), one of Southern California's leading private credit lenders to entrepreneur-owned businesses, today announced a national expansion strategy targeting $500 million in new loan commitments. The initiative builds on a successful 2025 capital raise and will establish a network of strategic origination partners with select wealth managers and family offices, CPAs, CFOs, corporate loan brokers, local and regional banks, and boutique investment banks across the United States.

"Building on that momentum, we are strategically expanding our business development efforts nationwide," said PPL's President, Mike McAdams. "Our continued growth reflects increasing trust in PPL's lending philosophy as more lower and middle market companies seek flexible, relationship-driven financing solutions beyond traditional, regulator-constrained banks."

The expansion draws directly on lessons learned building PPL's dominant position in Southern California. "We are applying the same principles that made us the preeminent independent lower and middle market business lender in Southern California to new regions across the country — fast decisions, honest terms, and a real relationship with the borrower," said Iain Whyte, PPL's Founder and Chairman, PPL's Founder and Chairman. "Now we're taking that playbook national. We're actively looking for business development partners who share our entrepreneurial mindset — people who understand that speed, certainty, and alignment of interests are what matter most to a growing company trying to get a deal done."

The announcement reflects a broader structural shift in the U.S. credit market. As traditional banks face increasing regulatory pressure and have pulled back from smaller, more complex commercial loans, private credit firms like PPL have emerged to fill the gap — offering faster approvals, more flexible structures, and competitive rates that most borrowers cannot access elsewhere. Unlike hedge funds, hard-money lenders, or merchant cash advance providers — which often charge between 30% and 80% annually — PPL targets bank-like pricing with the execution speed and relationship depth that traditional banks may no longer reliably provide.

PPL already has national reach, with roughly half its $200 million-plus portfolio comprising loans outside the Western United States. "The geographic diversification has happened organically," said Jason Shlecter, PPL's Director of Credit. "This expansion formalizes what market demand has already been telling us. We're now building the partner network to support that growth systematically — expanding our portfolio by geography and by industry to serve lower middle-market borrowers wherever they operate."

About Pasadena Private Lending

Pasadena Private Lending, Inc. ("PPL") is a Pasadena, California-headquartered private credit firm providing senior secured, floating rate loans to lower- and middle-market businesses, typically ranging from $2 million to $15 million. PPL serves entrepreneur-owned companies with a relationship-driven approach, combining institutional capital with experienced and responsive execution.

