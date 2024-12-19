WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pasco County Board of Commissioners recognized the Mendelsohn Family and their family-owned company, Vantagepoint A.I., during a recent board meeting for their unwavering commitment to supporting the local community through impactful charitable initiatives. The commendation spotlighted their extraordinary contributions to the Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive, along with their broader philanthropic endeavors.

Since 2021, the Mendelsohn Family, led by youngest daughter Abby Mendelsohn, father Lane Mendelsohn, and supported by Vantagepoint A.I., has played a pivotal role in the Two Good Soles initiative, donating thousands of pairs of shoes and socks to Pasco County students in need. These contributions have restored dignity and profoundly impacted the lives of countless children. Abby, alongside her older sister Rachael, has become a beacon of inspiration for their peers and community members, encouraging others to embrace the power of giving back.

"I really want to highlight their efforts because without leaders in the community like Lane," said Two Good Soles representative Paula Baracaldo during the Board meeting. "We could not make this happen. We're taking away a concern from our children, and thanks to Lane's involvement and his daughter, we've collected over 3,700 shoes this year. We also just received their generous donation of $5,000 to purchase additional shoes and socks for the kids of Pasco County. Thank you, Lane, for your generosity. We could not do this without you."

The Mendelsohn Family's generosity extends beyond the Two Good Soles program. Founded by Louis (Lou) Mendelsohn in 1979, Vantagepoint A.I. has become a leader in stock market forecasting technology and a champion of philanthropy. The company routinely makes quarterly contributions to causes that uplift those in need, from providing scholarships for young entrepreneurs to supporting organizations like Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center.

"We are deeply honored by this recognition from the Pasco County Board of Commissioners," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I. "As a family and as a company, we believe in using our success to create meaningful change. This is just the beginning of what we hope to accomplish for our community and beyond."

The Mendelsohn Family's dedication to empowering future generations and fostering a culture of compassion has left an indelible mark on the Pasco County community. The recognition by the Board of Commissioners underscores the far-reaching impact of their efforts, proving that community-focused initiatives can inspire lasting change and transform lives.

For more information about Vantagepoint A.I. and its charitable initiatives, visit www.vantagepointsoftware.com.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint A.I., makers of VantagePoint AI software, forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. Second-generation, family owned, Vantagepoint A.I. employs over 80 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jordan Youtz

[email protected]

SOURCE VantagePoint Software