Paslay Group Acquires Barich, Inc. Strengthening Technology Strategy for Airport Capital Programs

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paslay Management Group, LLC continues to create a more integrated aviation consultancy with expanded executive advisory capabilities in technology strategy, IT planning and complex airport capital program delivery with the acquisition of Barich, Inc.

Paslay Group and Barich Logo Lockup

Paslay Group and Barich are combining complementary expertise to support more integrated decision-making for airport owners. The combination brings together Paslay Group's experience in Executive Program Management® for complex development programs with Barich's expertise in technology alignment, IT strategic planning, business analysis, and program management. Together, the firms will help airport leaders connect capital planning, technology strategy and operational readiness earlier in the program life cycle.

"For years, we've known technology should be part of the executive conversation, not simply another work stream delivered during implementation," said Frank Barich, founder and director of Barich. "Paslay Group's Executive Program Management approach immediately resonated because it reflected the same philosophy we had been working toward. Together, we can help airport owners integrate technology strategy at the point where it can have the greatest influence on program outcomes."

"Our approach has always been to support airport leaders with experienced advisers who help them make informed decisions throughout the life of a capital program," said Clay Paslay, president and CEO of Paslay Group. "As airport programs become increasingly complex, bringing Barich into Paslay Group expands our executive advisory model with deeper technology leadership, enabling airport owners to make more connected decisions from strategy through delivery."

Barich was founded in Texas in 1999 and incorporated in 2002 in Arizona. Today, the firm serves over 20 clients across the U.S. and Canada. Its 24 employees include former airport IT and operations executives, technology strategists and specialists. Anchor and long-standing airport relationships include Austin-Bergstrom, Dallas Fort Worth, John F. Kennedy, Ontario, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and Reno-Tahoe international airports.

Paslay Group marks its 20th anniversary this year and has served 50 U.S. airports, managing more than $60+ billion in programs since 2006. The firm currently employs about 150 professionals with expertise in Executive Program Management, business advisory, concession consulting and financial services. Paslay Group's proprietary Executive Program Management model, introduced to the airport industry in 2007, received a registered trademark from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2025.

About Paslay Group

Paslay Group of Fort Worth, Texas, is a management consulting firm providing Executive Program Management® for complex capital development programs, organizational analysis and enterprise-level business advisory strategies. Founded in 2006, the firm has managed or is managing airport assets valued at more than $60 billion through 50 engagements across the U.S. Visit paslaygroup.com to learn more.

About Barich, Inc.

Barich, Inc. is an aviation-focused management consulting firm providing strategic, business and implementation leadership for complex airport initiatives. Founded in 1999, the firm specializes in technology alignment, IT strategic planning, business analysis, and program and project management services that help airport stakeholders align operational needs with long-term business objectives.

Jordan Lyle

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SOURCE Paslay Group