Passenger count will be 11% higher over Labor Day weekend at Ontario International Airport

Popular Southern California gateway experiencing greater demand with added flights to popular destinations over summer

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer travel rush at Ontario International Airport (ONT) will conclude over Labor Day weekend with passenger volume up 11% over the same long holiday weekend last year, officials announced. The expected increase exceeds the Transportation Security Administration's prediction of an 8.5% increase nationwide.

Based on current schedules, airlines are offering more than 130,000 seats on arriving and departing flights between Thursday, August 29, and Monday, September 2, with more than 105,000 passengers traveling through ONT.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport is forecasting a strong year-over-year increase in Labor Day weekend travel.

The busiest travel day at ONT is expected to be Labor Day Monday, September 2, with some 23,500 passengers.

"As this summer illustrates once again, Ontario International has become the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians who are drawn to us by our convenience, routes and a travel experience they won't get anywhere else," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

Said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer, "We have enjoyed a great run of summer travel and we expect to end it on a strong note. We forecast 2.1 million passengers for summer travel beginning Memorial Day weekend and we anticipate our Labor Day weekend passenger count will help us reach our mark."

Labor Day

Wknd 2024 Estimated

Passengers Versus

2023 Total

Seats Versus

2023

105,395 11 % 130,413 7.4 %

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA):

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport