Passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport soared past 618,000 in May, the most in a month since its return to local ownership

Ontario International Airport

Jun 17, 2024, 08:00 ET

Commercial freight increased by 13% last month as consumer demand grows

ONTARIO, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed more than 618,000 passengers in May, the most in a single month since the airport's transition to local ownership in 2016 and up 11% over the same month last year.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport recorded the most passengers ever in May since its return to local ownership.
The Southern California gateway welcomed almost 582,000 domestic passengers and more than 36,000 international travelers in May, increases of 11.4% and 6.9%, respectively. Over the first five months of the year, ONT drew more than 2.6 million total passengers, nearly 10% more than the same period in 2023. The number of domestic passengers increased 7.9% to more than 2.4 million, while the number of international fliers grew by 40.8%.

The previous single-month high since the return to local ownership was set last October when ONT welcomed 606,497 passengers.

"Ontario International Airport achieving record passenger volumes in May and continuing to experience double-digit year-over-year growth underscores the excellence of our facilities, services, and amenities, as well as the dedication of our employees," said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "We anticipate welcoming more than 2 million travelers over the summer travel season and are on track to surpass 7 million passengers for the year. Ontario International consistently proves to be a convenient gateway for air travel in Southern California."

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in May were:

  1. Southwest (35.7%)
  2. Frontier Airlines (16.0%)
  3. American Airlines (15.8%)
  4. Delta Air Lines (10.8%)
  5. Alaska Airlines (7.0%)

Passenger

Totals

May

2024

May

2023

Change

YTD

2024

YTD

2023

Change

Domestic

581,976

522,623

11.4 %

2,473,047

2,291,829

7.9 %

International

36,685

34,310

6.9 %

195,563

138,879

40.8 %

Total

618,661

556,933

11.1 %

2,668,610

2,430,708

9.8 %

Meanwhile, shipments of commercial freight grew by 13.1% in May and 3.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

May

2024

May

2023

Change

YTD

2024

YTD

2023

Change

Freight

64,116

56,667

13.1 %

291,459

281,021

3.7 %

Mail

2,749

4,761

-42.3 %

12,992

23,465

-44.6 %

Total

66,865

61,428

8.9 %

304,451

304,486

-0.0 %

"We're pleased by the recovery and continued growth in commercial freight through ONT as the U.S. economy remains strong and demand for consumer goods rises," Elkadi said. "Ontario International is the 9th busiest cargo hub nationally and we expect current trends to continue with ONT at the crossroads of cargo activity in Southern California."

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA):
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

