Passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport soared past 618,000 in May, the most in a month since its return to local ownership

ONTARIO, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed more than 618,000 passengers in May, the most in a single month since the airport's transition to local ownership in 2016 and up 11% over the same month last year.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport recorded the most passengers ever in May since its return to local ownership.

The Southern California gateway welcomed almost 582,000 domestic passengers and more than 36,000 international travelers in May, increases of 11.4% and 6.9%, respectively. Over the first five months of the year, ONT drew more than 2.6 million total passengers, nearly 10% more than the same period in 2023. The number of domestic passengers increased 7.9% to more than 2.4 million, while the number of international fliers grew by 40.8%.

The previous single-month high since the return to local ownership was set last October when ONT welcomed 606,497 passengers.

"Ontario International Airport achieving record passenger volumes in May and continuing to experience double-digit year-over-year growth underscores the excellence of our facilities, services, and amenities, as well as the dedication of our employees," said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "We anticipate welcoming more than 2 million travelers over the summer travel season and are on track to surpass 7 million passengers for the year. Ontario International consistently proves to be a convenient gateway for air travel in Southern California."

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in May were:

Southwest (35.7%) Frontier Airlines (16.0%) American Airlines (15.8%) Delta Air Lines (10.8%) Alaska Airlines (7.0%)

Passenger Totals May 2024 May 2023 Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Domestic 581,976 522,623 11.4 % 2,473,047 2,291,829 7.9 % International 36,685 34,310 6.9 % 195,563 138,879 40.8 % Total 618,661 556,933 11.1 % 2,668,610 2,430,708 9.8 %

Meanwhile, shipments of commercial freight grew by 13.1% in May and 3.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Air cargo (tonnage) May 2024 May 2023 Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Freight 64,116 56,667 13.1 % 291,459 281,021 3.7 % Mail 2,749 4,761 -42.3 % 12,992 23,465 -44.6 % Total 66,865 61,428 8.9 % 304,451 304,486 -0.0 %

"We're pleased by the recovery and continued growth in commercial freight through ONT as the U.S. economy remains strong and demand for consumer goods rises," Elkadi said. "Ontario International is the 9th busiest cargo hub nationally and we expect current trends to continue with ONT at the crossroads of cargo activity in Southern California."

