Passionate Couple Opens Blo Blow Dry Bar in Los Alamitos, Bringing a New Beauty Hub for Inclusivity and Empowerment

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Los Alamitos, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on July 19 in Los Alamitos. Located at 4370 Katella Ave., the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $80, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

The new bar is owned and operated by local husband-and-wife duo Brandon and Leanne Anderson. After serving in the Marine Corps, Brandon transitioned to the franchising industry as a consultant. During his time learning various franchise business models, he realized his aspiration to open his own franchise location. Leveraging Leanne's extensive experience in business operations and the beauty industry, the Andersons developed a deep passion for Blo Blow Dry Bar's unique business model and mission. The Los Alamitos location marks the first of three Blo Blow Dry Bar's to be owned and operated by the Andersons across Orange County.

"When Brandon and I were exploring business opportunities to bring to the Orange County community, we immediately recognized that Blo Blow Dry Bar was the ideal choice," said Leanne. "With Blo Blow Dry Bar's mission of inclusivity and female empowerment, we envision the Los Alamitos location to be a fun and vibrant community hub. Our goal is to ensure employees feel heard and valued, have each guest leave feeling beautiful and rejuvenated after their appointment, and that the overall Los Alamitos community benefits from our existence."

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $44, this offer runs from July 19 to August 31.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday – Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Thursday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Los Alamitos, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-los-alamitos/ or call (562) 588-3877.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

