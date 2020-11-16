Passive Real Estate Investing Company Goodegg Investments Named Best Real Estate Syndication Company in North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodegg Investments , a women-owned real estate business that helps people create passive income for their families through investing in real estate syndications (group investments), has been named the Best Real Estate Syndication Company in North America by BUILD Magazine.

Showcasing winners from across the real estate and property space, BUILD's prestigious Real Estate and Property Awards honor the best of the best in the real estate industry, based on hard work, expertise and commitment to client service.

At the helm of Goodegg Investments are Annie Dickerson and Julie Lam, two working moms who set out to help other moms and families discover the power of passive investing through group investments called real estate syndications. Through passive real estate investing, busy families can invest their money in real estate, build wealth, and impact local communities, all without dealing with the hassles of being a landlord.

To date, Goodegg Investments has helped hundreds of families invest passively in real estate syndications and currently has over $800 million in real estate assets under management across the country.

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized as the Best Real Estate Syndication Company in North America," said Goodegg Investments co-founders Annie Dickerson and Julie Lam. "We are fiercely proud to be a women-owned business, helping and empowering other women, moms, and families to take control of their finances, build wealth, make an impact, and live a meaningful and intentional life by design."

Taking a moment to discuss the success of this year's winners, BUILD Awards Coordinator Laura Hunter praised their hard work and dedication to excellence: "The Real Estate & Property program is a cornerstone of BUILD Magazine's annual awards. Though this year has been challenging for a plethora of sectors, the success of many in the Real Estate program speaks to the spirit, drive and ambition of those that operate in the industry. I offer a sincere congratulations to all of those recognized in this year's program and wish you all a wonderful 2021 ahead."

About Goodegg Investments

Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson are the creators of Goodegg Investments , a company that helps people learn about and invest passively in group real estate investments called syndications.

Annie and Julie both started investing in real estate over ten years ago and created Goodegg Investments to help other busy working parents build passive income so they could spend more time with their families.

