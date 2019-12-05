Passport to a Dream: New Honda SUV Joins HGTV Dream Home 2020

The 2019 Honda Passport Elite will be integrated into the HGTV Dream Home 2020 on-air special that airs on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and showcases the home's construction and interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn . Through a 30-second custom vignette showcasing the Passport, Honda will invite viewers to enter the sweepstakes for their chance to win the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 2020 ( HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome ). Rather than choosing between savoring the moment or seizing the day, the vignette highlights how the Honda Passport and HGTV Dream Home 2020 can realize whatever type of adventure Hilton Head Island has to offer. This marks the fourth consecutive year Honda is the exclusive automotive sponsor of HGTV Dream Home Giveaway.

HGTV Dream Home 2020 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

The HGTV Dream Home 2020 is located in Windmill Harbour, a private Hilton Head community adjacent to the Intracoastal Waterway, and home of the South Carolina Yacht Club. Fans can catch a sneak peek of the HGTV Dream Home 2020, now available at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom, two-story home is rendered in a jewel-toned blue and restful green, with nostalgic neutrals and pops of coral and blush pink. It boasts a gourmet kitchen, vast great room, expansive laundry and mudroom and a large, multi-purpose entertaining space upstairs. The layout of the house welcomes guests upon arrival, with a two-story foyer, which reveals the great room, dining room and kitchen in an open concept floor plan, along with the master suite on the main level. This marsh-front property offers spectacular views with a backyard that includes a retractable screened porch that extends the length of the home. This outdoor oasis is truly a haven with a rectangular pool seated parallel to the home, along with an outdoor kitchen and views of the salt marsh coastline that make this home an entertainer's dream.

HGTV Dream Home 2020: How to Enter

The official entry period for the HGTV Dream Home 2020 is 9 a.m. ET Monday, December 30, 2019 through 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules1.

HGTV Dream Home 2020: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special DIY Behind the Build: HGTV Dream Home 2020 premiering on DIY Network on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 p.m. ET to get an exclusive, behind the scenes look at building the HGTV Dream Home 2020. The home's design will also be highlighted on the HGTV Dream Home Special 2020, airing on HGTV on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET, featuring host Tamara Day and interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn. A pre-premiere of the special will be available on the HGTV GO app on December 30th and a Spanish language adapted version will be available in simulcast on Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia. The winner of the home will be featured on the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway Special 2020 airing in May 2020.

2019 Honda Passport

The 2019 Passport is the latest addition to Honda's award-winning SUV lineup, and with a modern, spacious interior and numerous high-tech features. Passport delivers a unique combination of on-road driving refinement and off-road capability along with best-in-class interior space. Designed for adventure-seekers who want the exceptional on- and off-road capability of Honda's available i-VTM4™ torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system, the power and towing capability of its 280-horsepower 3.5-liter i-VTEC® V6, and the more personal and rugged character of a five-passenger SUV, Passport fits between the refined and compact CR-V and the larger, family-focused three-row Pilot.

The 2019 Honda Passport comes standard with 20-inch wheels, a blackout grille, the Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, as well as higher ground clearance and wider track than the three-row Pilot. Along with Passport's best-in-class interior passenger space and total interior volume, the SUV features a large "basement" cargo area ideal for storing dirty gear or keeping valuables out of sight. Key premium technologies available on Passport include in-vehicle 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, a high-resolution 8-inch Display Audio system, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and more.

For more information on the Honda Passport and HGTV Dream Home 2020 visit: automobiles.honda.com/passport and HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2020 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda

1 No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends at 5 p.m. ET on 2/19/20. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit www.HGTV.com. Main Sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a Home & Garden Television 9721 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, Tennessee 37932.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

