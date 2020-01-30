PASSUR Aerospace to Provide Fully Integrated Operations Software for Salt Lake City International Airport

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a global leader in digital operational excellence, announced it has contracted with Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to provide a fully integrated operations software solution – part of Salt Lake City Airport's $4.1 billion redevelopment program. SLC is the 23rd busiest airport in North America and the 85th busiest in the world, with more than 340 flights departing daily. The first phase of the SLC airport redevelopment project is expected to open in September 2020, providing an efficient and sustainable facility to support regional and global travel.

PASSUR's mission is to grow global aviation capacity to meet current and future demand for air travel while minimizing the need for costly infrastructure investments. We can achieve these objectives by providing a digital, collaborative platform where airlines, airports, and Air Navigation Service Providers work together to optimize their internal operations while also addressing problems that can only be solved by sharing data and information on a common platform with all key stakeholders. PASSUR analytics extract meaningful information from data to predict, manage, and remove constraints on the surface and in the air.

PASSUR's solutions are delivered on a web-hosted platform, and will include participation of all key SLC stakeholders, contributing to Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) at SLC. The PASSUR solutions portfolio provided to Salt Lake City International Airport will include the following core competencies:

Improved real-time collaboration during impactful events, which in turn drive better outcomes in terms of fewer cancelations, delays, and improved customer experience

Improved situational awareness for airport staff, airlines, and service support operations, resulting in efficiency gains of shared and finite airport resources

Improved information flow and sharing with the entire airport stakeholder base, leading to better resource allocation and complete and quick capture of all fees

"PASSUR is excited to directly support Salt Lake City's continued growth and commitment to customer service, safety and operational excellence. PASSUR's new Ariva™, platform, which fully integrates a suite of powerful airport solutions will help facilitate increased situational awareness and enhanced communications across the airport and among key stakeholders," said Douglas Hofsass, Senior Vice President of Global Airports and Business Aviation.

PASSUR's relaunched and reimagined technology platform Ariva helps customers optimize their operations across all internal stakeholders, while supporting collaboration between airlines, airports, air navigation service providers (ANSPs), and other aviation stakeholders to drive greater efficiencies through information exchange and shared workflow. Operational metrics directly impacted include on-time performance (OTP), customer satisfaction, aircraft/gate utilization and schedule/block performance, among others.

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTC: PSSR) provides a complete set of integrated, collaborative tools to allow airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers to better predict, prioritize, prevent, and recover from inevitable unexpected disruptions. These disruptions have long been seen as the cost of doing business in the industry, which PASSUR has proven can be mitigated, in part, through the integrated use of our software.

As such, we provide digital solutions to the global travel industry and help customers improve punctuality, optimize turn times and gate utilization, ensure schedule integrity (e.g., passenger connections), improve block-time performance, and reduce fuel burn/emissions.

PASSUR provides its solutions to the largest airlines and airports in the US. Currently over 60% of all flights in the US are, in some form, managed by the PASSUR software. Additionally, PASSUR provides its proven, established capabilities to the global airline and airport industry, with solutions now implemented in Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The global market presents an opportunity to network more customers in a broader market.

All PASSUR solutions are being consolidated onto PASSUR's Ariva platform, which will provide a single, common operating platform for customers to optimize their operations. Supporting these capabilities is PASSUR's flight, constraint, and capacity prediction technology, which is based on years of data and machine learning. PASSUR brings the most relevant experience to the global aviation industry and combines deep domain expertise with Ariva's digital automation solutions.

Ariva is uniquely positioned to offer solutions to the major issues facing the global industry, including helping to alleviate congestion and lack of airspace/runway capacity. Our mission is to provide digital solutions to help meet the demand for increased global air travel through the busiest airports and airspaces, allowing for sustainable and efficient travel.

Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

Contacts: Media: Investor Relations:

Ron Dunsky Louis J. Petrucelly

SVP International Sales and Marketing SVP & Chief Financial Officer

(203) 989-9197 (203) 622-4086

233409@email4pr.com lpetrucelly@passur.com

SOURCE PASSUR Aerospace, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.passur.com

