Pasternack Debuts G-Type (Round) Mounts for Standard Gain Horn Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, announces the rollout of its latest creation – G-type (round) mounts designed exclusively for standard gain horn antennas. This innovation brings with it the prospect of transforming how test and measurement procedures are conducted and propelling overall system performance to new heights.

The G-type round mounts are a blend of thoughtful engineering and attention to detail, tailored to accommodate an extensive range of waveguide sizes. Pasternack offers a lineup of 19 distinct versions that cater to a wide spectrum of waveguide sizes, from WR28 all the way up to WR2300, along with their equivalent IEC counterparts.

These G-type round mounts are fashioned out of sturdy aluminum, ensuring a robust build. The inner surface features a reliable chromate conversion finish, while the exterior showcases a layer of corrosion-resistant gray paint. This combination safeguards the longevity of the mounts and magnifies their overall functionality.

These mounts are ideally suited to accompany Pasternack's antennas, which will benefit the company's customers. The synergy between Pasternack's antennas and the G-type round mounts offers unrivaled performance enhancements. In addition, the innovative cage-style design simplifies the process of attaching the antenna, adding to the overall stability of the setup.

"We are thrilled to augment our product range with the top-tier G-type round mounts. We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating solutions that streamline the antenna setup process while amplifying the performance of our standard gain horn antennas," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new G-type (round) mounts for standard gain horn antennasare in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

