Pasternack Debuts New Line of RFID Antennas for Superior Tag Data Collection

New RFID Antennas Designed for Inventory Control, Asset Tracking, More

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of its latest RFID antennas. The additions are designed to amplify RFID applications, including inventory control, asset tracking, identification validation and more.

Pasternack's new RFID antennas are designed for inventory control, asset tracking, and other applications.

The state-of-the-art antennas operate within the key 900 MHz and 2400 MHz frequency bands, guaranteeing seamless and efficient RFID tag scanning. Outfitted with SMA female, N female and RP TNC male connectors, these antennas provide outstanding interoperability with a wide range of RFID readers on the market.

Furthermore, Pasternack's new antennas utilize right-hand circular polarization (RHCP), promising enhanced signal reception and precise data capture. This technology, combined with high-gain output, low voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR), and expanded beamwidth, bolsters the antennas' scan radius and amplifies the overall effectiveness of RFID systems.

"Recognizing the critical role of effective and reliable RFID tag scanning across industries, our new antennas are designed to deliver on these fronts, offering a robust solution for seamless data gathering," said Kevin Hietpas, Pasternack Product Line Manager.

The new RFID antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

