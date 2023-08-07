Pasternack Debuts Wi-Fi 6E Components with Enhanced Power and Bandwidth

New Line Handles Wide Frequencies, Achieves Unrivaled Speed and Efficiency

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its newest line of state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6E components.

The newly launched Wi-Fi 6E components feature high-performance capabilities that set a new benchmark in the industry. With enhanced power ratings, these components can comfortably manage demanding performance thresholds, offering greater reliability in operation.

Known for their exceptional frequency capabilities, these components are designed to handle frequencies across an expansive spectrum. This enables superior bandwidth options for wireless data transmission, a must in today's high-speed digital age.

The advanced RF components come in a variety of connective designs, including SMA, Type N and TNC connectors. This range offers a flexible choice for customers, ensuring the best fit for any configuration. Pasternack has also expanded its spectrum of attenuation options, putting powerful control in the hands of the user.

Durability remains a top priority, with options for brass and stainless-steel component bodies. Ensuring that customers are equipped for the future, Pasternack has developed these RF and microwave components to be compatible with a wide range of new devices, emphasizing the company's forward-thinking approach.

"Our latest Wi-Fi 6E components are an essential lifeline for wireless connectivity," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These RF devices empower robust data transmission tailored to applications demanding crystal-clear wireless, satellite and telecommunication links."

Pasternack's Wi-Fi 6E components are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

