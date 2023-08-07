Pasternack Debuts Wi-Fi 6E Components with Enhanced Power and Bandwidth

News provided by

Pasternack

07 Aug, 2023, 10:17 ET

New Line Handles Wide Frequencies, Achieves Unrivaled Speed and Efficiency

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its newest line of state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6E components.

The newly launched Wi-Fi 6E components feature high-performance capabilities that set a new benchmark in the industry. With enhanced power ratings, these components can comfortably manage demanding performance thresholds, offering greater reliability in operation.

Continue Reading
Pasternack's new Wi-Fi 6E components offer superior bandwidth options for wireless data transmission.
Pasternack's new Wi-Fi 6E components offer superior bandwidth options for wireless data transmission.

Known for their exceptional frequency capabilities, these components are designed to handle frequencies across an expansive spectrum. This enables superior bandwidth options for wireless data transmission, a must in today's high-speed digital age.

The advanced RF components come in a variety of connective designs, including SMA, Type N and TNC connectors. This range offers a flexible choice for customers, ensuring the best fit for any configuration. Pasternack has also expanded its spectrum of attenuation options, putting powerful control in the hands of the user.

Durability remains a top priority, with options for brass and stainless-steel component bodies. Ensuring that customers are equipped for the future, Pasternack has developed these RF and microwave components to be compatible with a wide range of new devices, emphasizing the company's forward-thinking approach.

"Our latest Wi-Fi 6E components are an essential lifeline for wireless connectivity," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These RF devices empower robust data transmission tailored to applications demanding crystal-clear wireless, satellite and telecommunication links."

Pasternack's Wi-Fi 6E components are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

Also from this source

Pasternack Debuts G-Type (Round) Mounts for Standard Gain Horn Antennas

Pasternack Launches Commercial Marine-Grade Ship/Boat RF Antennas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.